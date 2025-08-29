Stephen Wilson Jr Covers 90s Alt-Rock Classics On New EP

(MPG) Indiana-born, Nashville-based rising star Stephen Wilson Jr. released his Blankets EP via Big Loud Records. The four-song EP features moving interpretations of Nirvana's "Something In The Way," Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike," The Postal Service's "Clark Gable" and The Smashing Pumpkins' "Tonight, Tonight."
This week, it was also announced that Wilson Jr. will join Shaboozey for new song "Took A Walk" from the upcoming film The Long Walk. The song, which was co-written by Wilson Jr., will be released on September 5 and appears as the emotional closing piece to the movie based on Stephen King's novel.
About the EP, Wilson Jr. explains: "These songs are songs I grew up listening to. Warm blankets that I can always rely on to take me back. Blankets make people warmer than they were. That is the goal. These productions are intentionally lush and denser than the originals. Four covers to perhaps sort through in the hall closet to help get us through the night. Pull the string on the light."
Blankets announced last week with a lyric video for "Something In The Way" that was praised by Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, Whiskey Riff and many more. Stream "Blankets" here
Already this summer, Wilson Jr. made debuts at Red Rocks where he supported Eric Church across his three night run as well as Newport Folk Festival where he performed a headline set and was a featured performer in the festival's finale set. Throughout the rest of the year, Wilson Jr. will support HARDY on his Jim Bob Tour, make his AmericanaFest debut at Big Loud's Takeover at SkyDeck on Broadway on Weds. Sept 10, support Lukas Nelson on October 12 in Wilmington, NC, and continue on his wildly successful sold out søn of dad Tour. On November 23 and 24, he will headline The Ryman Auditorium for the first time with two sold out shows.
