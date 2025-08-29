.

08-29-2025
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Expand 'Come As You Are' Album

(TPA) Six-time GRAMMY-nominated producer, artist, and multi-instrumentalist Terrace Martin and three-time GRAMMY-nominated R&B vocalist Kenyon Dixon are expanding their acclaimed collaborative album Come As You Are with a highly anticipated Deluxe Edition available here via EMPIRE.

The new project builds on the deeply rooted, genre-bending foundation of the original album, introducing fresh collaborations and reimagined tracks that further push the boundaries of R&B, jazz, and hip-hop. The Deluxe Edition will feature guest appearances from YG, Arin Ray, and Jason Martin, bringing new energy and perspectives to the already expansive body of work.

Among the highlights, the duo has reinterpreted the timeless classic "Nature Boy" as the project's powerful new intro, setting a meditative, soulful tone. Fans will also hear a reimagined version of the standout track "Body & Soul", along with a newly produced take on "See You Later," showcasing Martin's signature fusion of live instrumentation with Dixon's velvet-toned, emotionally rich vocals.

"Come As You Are has always been about freedom and honesty," said Martin. "This Deluxe Edition allowed us to stretch that vision even further, bringing in friends we love and respect, revisiting songs with a new spirit, and paying homage to music that raised us. It's the next step in the journey."

The announcement follows a triumphant run of sold-out shows at the newly opened Blue Note Los Angeles, where Martin headlined the club's debut week with Kenyon joining as part of the historic performances, solidifying their roles as cultural forces at the intersection of jazz and hip-hop in the city. Next, Martin and Dixon will take the stage together at the Blue Note Jazz Festival's "Black Radio Experience" in Napa, California at the Heritage Resort & Spa, joining an all-star lineup that celebrates the future and legacy of Black music.

Kenyon Dixon adds: "This Deluxe is about showing that the spirit of the music doesn't stop with one release. Terrace and I wanted to give the people more of the story, more of the feeling, more of ourselves. That's what this project is about-authenticity, soul, and community."

With its mix of timeless covers, reimagined originals, and fresh collaborations, the Come As You Are Deluxe Edition is poised to be both a continuation and an expansion of the sonic journey Martin and Dixon began-one that is deeply personal yet universally resonant.

Terrace Martin Launches Sounds Of Crenshaw Live Series

