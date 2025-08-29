The Story So Far Release Surprise Live Album 'I Want To Disappear in the USA'

(BPM) The Story So Far have just dropped a surprise live album I Want to Disappear in the USA. This is their first record off their new indie label Oak Grove Records based out in California. The record features live performances from their 2024 headlining tour of the same name.
"We are excited to share this live record with you, we hope it's a way to always experience our live show from wherever you are," shared The Story So Far. It's available to stream now, and special vinyl variants are available to purchase here.
This record is released just before they kick off their 2025 Fall U.S. Tour with friends Neck Deep, and Origami Angeland Pain Of Truth opening. The tour will be making stops across the country, kicking off on September 9 in St. Paul, MN and visiting major cities, including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Denver, and Phoenix, among others. They will close out the tour on October 11 in Santa Ana, CA. Tickets are on-sale now at www.TheStorySoFarLive.com.
The Story So Far's fifth studio album, I Want To Disappear was released on June 21, 2024 via Pure Noise Records. Hailed by Rolling Stone as "one of their most visceral pieces of work," this record contains everything that's brought the band international acclaim and success since their inception. It has punch, catchy guitar riffs, and urgent drum fills that define their signature sound. It came nearly six years after the band's highly acclaimed album Proper Dose, which debuted at #19 on the Billboard 200 chart. Produced by Jon Markson (Drug Church, Koyo), the album features hit tracks "Big Blind," "Letterman," and "All This Time."
This new record provides fans with a more intimate sound than ever before. It features all of the hits that made their last album such a success and some of the most beloved favorites from their earlier discography. The full track list can be found below.
1. Big Blind
2. The Glass
3. Out Of It
4. Nothing To Say
5. High Regard
6. All This Time
7. Watch You Go
8. Letterman
9. Things I Can't Change
10. Proper Dose
11. Jump The Gun
12. Empty Space
13. Solo
14. Keep You Around
15. Upside Down
16. Keep This Up
17. You're Still In My Way
18. Roam
19. White Shores
20. Nerve
21. Quicksand
