X Ambassadors Reveal Reimaged 'VHS' Album

(BPM) In honor of the 10th anniversary of their debut album, alt-rock group X Ambassadors is thrilled to share VHS(X), out now and streaming here. A reimagined version of VHS, VHS(X) offers a fresh perspective on the record and captures the magic of hit songs like "Renegades", "Unsteady", "Jungle" - new vizualizer out now - and more in a whole new way.
Frontman Sam Nelson Harris shares: "In re-imagining and re-making this album, we got a rare chance to re-write our history a little bit. The original process of making this album was so chaotic and so scattered, having been recorded backstage in green rooms, bathrooms, in the back of our van, in apartment living rooms, etc etc... and when we were scrambling to put out an album after the success of Renegades as a single. But this time, we got to take our time and all be in one space working on it together, really take our time. And with no pressure on it or on us. Doing it for the sheer love of the craft, like it was when we were all still kids just playing music in our parent's basements."
Fans are invited to continue the celebration with the VHS(X) Tour this fall. The North American headline run kicks off on September 2nd and includes two hometown shows in Ithaca, as well as stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and more.
X Ambassadors Revisit 2015 Hit 'Renegades'
X Ambassadors Reveal VHS(S) Details and New Video
X Ambassadors Launching The VHS(X) Tour
X Ambassadors To Celebrate 10 Years of VHS With Hometown Shows
Metallica Tribute Ozzy At Special Intimate Show- Bon Jovi Share Springsteen Collaboration and 'Red, White And Jersey'- Oasis- more
Shaun Foist Forced To Quit Breaking Benjamin- Mudvayne Return With First New Song In 16 Years 'Hurt People Hurt People'- Miss May I Share 'Pray For Silence' Video- more
Stephen Wilson Jr Covers 90s Alt-Rock Classics On New EP- K. Michelle Shares 'Country' Debut 'Jack Daniel's'- NEEDTOBREATHE Team With The Red Clay- more
Linkin Park, Yungblud Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup- Jagwar Twin Delivers New Anthem 'LOOP'- Joey Bada$$ Streams New 'Lonely At The Top' Mixtape- more
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
Paul McCartney's 'Man on the Run' Doc Premieres This Weekend
The Story So Far Release Surprise Live Album 'I Want To Disappear in the USA'
Don't Believe In Ghosts Share 'Driver' And Announce Album Release Party
X Ambassadors Reveal Reimaged 'VHS' Album
House & Home Preview Sophomore Album With 'Swarm' Video
Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace Launching U.S. Tour Tonight
Soulfly 'Storm The Gates' To Announce New Album 'Chama'
Scorpions' 'Mind Like A Tree' Now Streaming Ahead Of 'From The First Sting' Release