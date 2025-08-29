X Ambassadors Reveal Reimaged 'VHS' Album

(BPM) In honor of the 10th anniversary of their debut album, alt-rock group X Ambassadors is thrilled to share VHS(X), out now and streaming here. A reimagined version of VHS, VHS(X) offers a fresh perspective on the record and captures the magic of hit songs like "Renegades", "Unsteady", "Jungle" - new vizualizer out now - and more in a whole new way.

Frontman Sam Nelson Harris shares: "In re-imagining and re-making this album, we got a rare chance to re-write our history a little bit. The original process of making this album was so chaotic and so scattered, having been recorded backstage in green rooms, bathrooms, in the back of our van, in apartment living rooms, etc etc... and when we were scrambling to put out an album after the success of Renegades as a single. But this time, we got to take our time and all be in one space working on it together, really take our time. And with no pressure on it or on us. Doing it for the sheer love of the craft, like it was when we were all still kids just playing music in our parent's basements."

Fans are invited to continue the celebration with the VHS(X) Tour this fall. The North American headline run kicks off on September 2nd and includes two hometown shows in Ithaca, as well as stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and more.

