Zach John King Misses Home With New Track 'Space'

(SMN) Zach John King today releases a new track, "Space." King penned the track alongside Michael Lotten and Blake Pendergrass, with the trio incorporating themes such as the idea of missing home as well as how King finds solace by unplugging in nature. The upbeat, rock-inspired song features King's signature gritty, emotional vocals and vivid lyrics.

"I wrote 'Space' after a month-long stretch of shows where I was constantly in and around cities," King shared. "No woods, no quiet, just noise and nonstop movement. I got off a red-eye flight and walked straight into a writing room and said, 'I want to write a song about what I've been missing.' I missed home. I missed simplicity. Most of all, I missed being out in God's creation instead of surrounded by buildings. 'Space' is just an honest song about missing home."

In addition to releasing new music, King has been touring as an opener on Morgan Wallen's "I'm The Problem Tour," a move that "consolidates Zach John King's widely acknowledged status as a future star of the genre," (Holler).

This September, King will open for Luke Bryan for his "Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2025" and will also hit the road with Dylan Scott, Gavin Adcock, and Bayker Blankenship this fall.

Pairing the reflective insight of a roots poet with the edgy intensity of raw alt-rock, Sony Music Nashville artist Zach John King is pushing country in a brand new (yet-strangely-familiar) direction - straight toward the truth, no matter where it leads. Raised in Fayetteville, Georgia and a lyricist first (with multiple generations of poets in the family), the rising star grew up old school but dreaming of escape. A fan of everything from George Jones and Otis Redding to The Police, Third Eye Blind, Switchfoot, and Biz Markie, King fronted an indie-rock band through college before making the move to Nashville in 2021, inspired to explore his country roots as the mainstream genre expands. Whether it was through power chords and pounding drums or bare-knuckle balladry, his minimalistic country-meets-rock sound resulted in his first solo track in 2023 - an audacious collision of styles titled "Just Missed You," filled with vivid authenticity - and a series of independent singles followed before King's 2024 breakout single, "Wannabe Cowboy." Boasting a less-is-more indie-roots presentation, the conflicted confessional ballad stands in bold contrast to country's chest thumping identity anthems and has so far garnered 5.6 million streams worldwide, with placement on high-profile playlists like Spotify's New Boots, Fresh Country and Next From Nashville. The past year and a half have been a whirlwind for King, opening for artists including Nate Smith, ERNEST, Dylan Scott, Vincent Mason, and more. The rising star also released a new EP earlier this year, Slow Down, which earned praise as a project that is "sure to make fans new and old flock to the singer in droves," (Country Swag).

With new music out now, a new chapter begins, and there's much more on tap. King will keep exploring the raw, rootsy borderlands where country and rock collide, wielding electric guitars, a smoky vocal edge and little else.

