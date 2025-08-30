1916 Share New Song 'Upon The Green'

(OMG) 1916, the boundary-pushing rock band known for blending classic rock grit with Irish punk, straight-up punk, rockabilly, and more, unleashes their latest single, "Upon the Green."
This is the third release from their highly anticipated full-length album, Conscience of Kings, due next spring, and it proves once again why 1916 is a force to be reckoned with in modern rock.
Produced by Ted Hutt (Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys), the track smashes expectations with high-energy riffs, driving rhythms, and unrelenting attitude.
"We had a bet! It was 2 in the morning at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, TX and we were still a track short for the album," said Hutt. "I bet you can't come up with a song worthy of its place on the record by tomorrow morning. Billy grabbed the nearest guitar, shuffled off with it, a bag of chips, and a bottle of Bushmills single malt, and by 10 the next morning had a completely new song-and it was a banger!! We just had to put it on the record!"
Since their formation, 1916 has been carving out a sound all their own-fusing raw rock energy, Irish punk attitude, and rockabilly swagger into songs that hit hard but never feel formulaic. Their live shows are as explosive as their recordings, earning them a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim alike. Conscience of Kings promises to be their most dynamic work yet, showcasing the band's versatility and fearless approach to genre-blending.
