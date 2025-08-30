Alabama Shakes Return With First New Single In Over A Decade 'Another Life'

(Island) Alabama Shakes share a brand new single entitled "Another Life" out now. Marking the group's first original release in over a decade-and their official debut for Island Records-it paves the way for their highly anticipated third full-length and first LP since 2015.

Hailed by The New York Times as an "unstoppable force of nature" while Pitchfork credits the band for "[inventing] their own genesis," Alabama Shakes have solidified their place as one of today's most influential rock bands. The trio-Brittany Howard, Heath Fogg, and Zac Cockrell-has earned four GRAMMY Awards, garnered billions of streams, and achieved worldwide multiplatinum success. Their chart-topping Sound & Color earned three GRAMMYs, including Best Alternative Music Album, and a prestigious Album of the Year nomination.

"Another Life"-recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville and produced by Alabama Shakes with longtime collaborator Shawn Everett-channels the original spirit that galvanized a generation of fans, reignited with fresh and focused energy. Smoky keys create a hazy atmosphere while a bluesy guitar echoes in the distance. As if materializing out of the ether, frontwoman Brittany Howard delivers a heart-wrenching and traffic-stopping vocal performance as she wonders, "Can we try again? One more time again? Can we try in another life?" A howling crescendo gives way to an emotionally charged solo, pulling blood, sweat, and tears from the fretboard and through dusty old tube amps. It is passionate, powerful, and precisely what audiences have been clamoring for. It's simply Alabama Shakes.

Speaking to the track, Howard notes, "When we wrote Another Life, I was thinking about all the lives we carry. The ones we're living right now, the ones that slipped away because of different choices, the what ifs, the what wasn't meant to be, the goodbyes, and the chance encounters that feel divine. This song is about those threads and how they stretch across time and space, connecting every version of who we are. It's about letting them come together, letting them harmonize, and realizing that goodbye isn't really goodbye. It's more like I'll see you later. A collective story that never stops unfolding. I'm glad we opened this door into this reality of us making music together again."

At the end of 2024, Alabama Shakes came together again for a surprise reunion gig at the Bama Theatre in Tuscaloosa, AL, on December 18. After bringing the house down, they retreated to the studio and began crafting new music; those sessions yielded "Another Life" and more.

Related Stories

Alabama Shakes Rock Momentary's Live On The Green Concert Series

Singled Out: The Jaws of Brooklyn's Litebringer

Alabama Shakes' 'Boys & Girls' Expanded For 10th Anniversary

News > Alabama Shakes