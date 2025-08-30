Bryan Adams Streaming New Album 'Roll With The Punches'

(Live Nation) Bryan Adams has released his 16th studio album Roll With The Punches, his first via his own independent record label Bad Records. The album is out now on vinyl, CD, 2XCD (including acoustic bonus disc), Deluxe Boxset and digitally. Purchase / Stream here.

Regarding the release Adams says, "Super excited to not only launch my 16th studio album, but also to launch it on my own label Bad Records! It's been a minute since we released So Happy It Hurts, and so much has happened in the past couple of years, all of which has been the inspiration for Roll With The Punches. Rock on!"

Packed full of powerful rock anthems alongside soul stirring ballads, Roll With The Punches has already spawned a number of hits including singles 'A Little More Understanding', 'Make Up Your Mind' and 'Never Ever Let You Go'. The songs have received longstanding A-List Radio 2 rotation in the UK while also climbing the radio charts throughout Canada, the U.S. and Europe. The album has also been met by global acclaim.

Roll With The Punches has been met with ecstatic reactions from fans throughout Adams' extensive world tour this year. Following his critically acclaimed sold-out UK arena run in May, Adams will now headline the sold-out BBC Radio 2 In The Park on Saturday, September 6 before he continues with his tour across North America, kicking off on Thursday, September 11 in Kamloops, BC at Sandman Centre. The run includes additional stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Boston, New York, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more throughout the fall. Tickets are available now here .

"ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES" NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 11 - Kamloops, BC - Sandman Centre*

Fri Sep 12 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Sat Sep 13 - Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre*

Tue Sep 23 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre*

Wed Sep 24 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place+

Fri Sep 26 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome+

Sat Sep 27 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*

Sun Sep 28 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre*

Mon Sep 29 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre*

Thu Oct 2 - St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre*

Fri Oct 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena*

Sat Oct 4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre*

Sun Oct 5 - Windsor, ON - Caesars*

Tue Oct 7 - Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre*

Wed Oct 8 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre*

Thu Oct 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre*

Sat Oct 11 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre*

Sun Oct 12 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre*

Wed Oct 15 - St. John's, NL - Mary Brown's Centre*

Sat Oct 25 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena^

Sun Oct 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden^

Wed Oct 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center^

Thu Oct 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden^

Sat Nov 1 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena^

Sun Nov 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena^

Mon Nov 3 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena^

Wed Nov 5 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center^

Thu Nov 6 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena^

Fri Nov 7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena^

Sun Nov 9 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live^

Mon Nov 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena^

Thu Nov 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center^

Sat Nov 15 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena^

Sun Nov 16 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena^

Tue Nov 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^

Wed Nov 19 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center^

Fri Nov 21 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^

Sat Nov 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center^

Mon Nov 24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^

Wed Nov 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center^

*With The Sheepdogs

^With Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

+With Amanda Marshall

