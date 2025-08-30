Christian Hayes Delivers 'Good As It Gets' Video

(Capitol) Fast-ascending folk-pop artist Christian Hayes shares his radiant new single "Good As It Gets." Out now via Capitol Records, the open-hearted and soul-stirring love song shows a depth and wisdom well beyond his years.

Written by Hayes, Steve Solomon, David Hodges, and Andrew Jackson, "Good As It Gets" centers on a powerful balance of unbridled emotion and self-aware perspective from the 26-year-old singer/songwriter.

"I've always wanted to rush love - never been the type for a slow burn," says Hayes. "This song is about letting love take its time - and actually enjoying that time, enjoying the pursuit. It's about letting love do its thing and not rushing it or forcing something. It's about falling in love the right way."

The follow-up to "Something To Lose" - a May release later reimagined as a harmony-fueled and heavily playlisted collaboration with Corey Harper - "Good As It Gets" once again reveals the all-consuming impact of Hayes' lyrical storytelling. With production from Brett Truitt (Mat Kearney, Maggie Rose), the tender and timeless track opens on gilded guitar tones and graceful acoustic strumming as Hayes captures the afterglow of a perfect first date: "I was drivin' down the road/At midnight, windows down/The wind was blowin' cold/It feels right/'Cause I just left an angel with a kiss/Head on my shoulder/Her sweet voice still ringing/'Make it back home safe.'"

Both beautifully understated and brimming with pure feeling, "Good As It Gets" channels a profound sense of wonder at its heart-melting chorus: "But if this is as good as it gets/And if we never make it past/This first-date goodbye kiss/And if this is as good as it gets/I'm good with it." While every line illuminates the subtle power of Hayes vocal work, his voice takes on a particularly poignant intensity at the bridge's unflinching self-reflection ("'Cause all my life/I've been racin'/All this time/So impatient"), then inhabits a lovely fragility at the song's final chorus. Woven with gently cascading banjo lines, "Good As It Gets" ultimately offers an unforgettable portrait of being changed by love.

Since the arrival of "Something To Lose" and its Harper-assisted update, the life-affirming anthem has earned raves from outlets like The Luna Collective (who hailed it as a "soaring meditation on gratitude and emotional risk") and landed on highly coveted playlists from the likes of Holler. (who included on its "Best New Country Songs" roundup), Fandom Daily, Up2Date Country, Country Central, Prime Time Country Music, and more. As his profile continues to rise, Hayes was also recently featured in an interview with TMRW Magazine, who noted the Georgia-bred musician's "gift for crafting songs that feel lived-in and universally resonant."

Born and raised in the foothills of Appalachia, Hayes comes from a long line of storytellers including his Grandpa Jack, a poet who encouraged him to start writing at seven-years-old. After finishing high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve and attended the University of Alabama, eventually relocating to Nashville to launch his music career. Soon after inking his deal with Capitol, Hayes delivered his debut EP Last I Love You, a 2024 release featuring his viral hit "LILY." Following his recent appearances at CMA Fest and Jackalope Jamboree 2025, Hayes is now gearing up to take the stage at Born & Raised 2025 in Pryor, OK (on September 11), Beer City Music Hall in Oklahoma City, OK (November 5), and Revel in Albuquerque, NM (November 8).

