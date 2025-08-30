Dallas Burrow And Kelly Willis Share 'Colorado Bound' Duet

(dpm) Dallas Burrow swaps harmonies with Kelly Willis on "Colorado Bound," the newest single from his upcoming release, The Way The West Was Won. Produced by Grammy winner Lloyd Maines, the track made its world premiere this week on Americana Highways, who dubbed it a "rich and vibrant" song rooted in "hushed and honest expressions of admiration for someone who really got away."

Arriving on the heels of "Read 'Em And Weep" - not only a Top 50 hit on Americana radio, but also another star-crossed duet, this one featuring songwriting icon Ray Wylie Hubbard - "Colorado Bound" nods to the rich storytelling of artists like Townes Van Zandt. "Our subject is catching a train, running away from their old life, crossing the great plains, and heading for a new start in the mountains of Colorado," Burrow says of the track, which features a blend of dobro, acoustic guitar, fiddle, and soft percussion. "I pictured as I wrote it, that this was all sort of set in the old west, with the image of an 1800s era train platform, and a coal fired locomotive. I had the great honor once again of having one of my all time favorite singers join me on this one; this time, the lovely and talented Ms. Kelly Willis adds her signature, golden voice to this song's landscape. Coincidentally, I realized after I had written the song that there is actually a Townes Van Zandt song by the same name. Once again, this track is brought to life by Katie Shore's world class fiddle playing."

Recorded in two days, The Way The West Was showcases Burrow strength as a storyteller and road-ready troubadour. It's a richly imaginative collection of cowboy songs, conjuring up a Wild West landscape of vaqueros and outlaws. This is music for campfires and trail rides, and Burrow's delivery - often flanked with harmonies from guests like Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kelly Willis, and Jim Lauderdale - nods to the great cowboy poets who came before him, including Willie Nelson and Marty Robbins.

One day after the album's release on September 26, Dallas Burrow will celebrate The Way The West Was Won with a record release party on September 27th at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX. Kelly Willis headlines the night, with Burrow appearing as a special guest.

