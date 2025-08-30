Dan Reeder Teams With Daughter Peggy For 'Up On The Roof'

(OBR) Dan Reeder has released a brand-new single, "Up On The Roof," via Oh Boy Records. The track marks a career first: a co-write with his daughter, Peggy Reeder, whose voice has brought a fresh spark to his sound in their live shows this past year.

"I was inspired to begin the writing of this after watching hotel tv on vacation with Susanne," says Reeder. "There was a series about cosmology. Found out that the sun was going to explode."

The release follows a banner year for Reeder. Last fall, he shared Smithereens, an album of sharp-witted, deeply human songs that reaffirmed his reputation as one of folk's most original voices. After two sold-out nights in Nashville during AmericanaFest, he and Peggy embarked on a sold-out West Coast tour this spring.

This summer's spotlight came at the Newport Folk Festival, where Reeder and Peggy joined Jack Antonoff for a surprise appearance during his Ally Coalition Talent Show set. Their heartfelt rendition of "Maybe" also featured a chorus of special guests including Waxahatchee and Weyes Blood, adding a collaborative moment to an already star-studded evening. That guest-filled set also included unforgettable appearances by Hayley Williams, Jeff Tweedy, Rufus Wainwright, Maren Morris, and more-placing Reeder squarely in the company of some of folk and indie's most revered artists.

Signed personally by the late John Prine, Reeder remains the longest-running artist on Oh Boy Records, the legendary label Prine founded. With a fan base that includes Phoebe Bridgers, Maya Hawke, Paul Mescal, Stephen Colbert, and others, his influence quietly extends across generations of artists and songwriters.

With "Up On The Roof," Reeder continues his tradition of intimate, handmade recordings, with Peggy stepping into the creative spotlight alongside him.

