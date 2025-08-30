Dierks Bentley Makes Television Debut Of 'Jesus Love Me' On GMA

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley lit up Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on Wednesday (8/27) with a three-song set that included the television debut of "Jesus Loves Me" from his acclaimed new album BROKEN BRANCHES, along with fan favorites "Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)" and "5150."

Dubbed "one of the best live shows I've ever seen" by Good Morning America's Will Reeve, Dierks Bentley lit up Madison Square Garden on Thursday night as part of the closing weekend of his 30-city BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR-a summer-long run that's packed venues nationwide and earned praise as "the ultimate country party" (Daily Voice Camden).

Midway through the set, Bentley threw on a Mark Messier jersey-a nod to the NHL legend who appeared alongside him as a guest earlier this week on Good Morning America-drawing huge cheers from the New York crowd. Renowned for his "infectious energy" and "sing-along hits, high-energy performances" (North State Journal), Bentley delivered a dynamic set spanning more than 20 years of chart-toppers and fan favorites. In addition to performing songs with openers The Band Loula and Zach Top, Bentley surprised fans at the top of the set with a special appearance by T.J. Osborne for a powerhouse performance of "Burnin' Man." The crowd roared with a spontaneous "Dierks! Dierks! Dierks!" chant leading into "She Hates Me," and Bentley later dedicated "Standin' in the Sun" to his wife Cassidy in celebration of her birthday. Blending new material with the hits that have defined his career, Madison Square Garden was a powerful showcase of Bentley's enduring appeal-and a fitting endcap to the BROKEN BRANCHES tour.

Related Stories

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley & Bailey Zimmerman Rock Watershed Festival

Stream Dierks Bentley's New Album BROKEN BRANCHES

Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Broken Branches Tour

Dierks Bentley Launches Broken Branches Fund

News > Dierks Bentley