DJ Khaled Returns With First New Music In Three Years

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-winning, global megastar DJ Khaled makes a momentous return with his first new music in three years. He unveils two singles, namely "You Remind Me" [feat. Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Mavado, Bounty Killer, Rorystonelove, & Kaylan Arnold] and "Brother" [feat. Post Malone & YoungBoy Never Broke Again].

However, it's just the beginning. These songs only set the stage for the impending arrival of his fourteenth studio album, Aalam of God, coming very soon. It marks his first new full-length since 2022's epic, GOD DID, which notched his fourth #1 debut on the Billboard 200 and went gold.

Speaking to his versatility once again, "You Remind Me" pops off as the perfect conclusion to summer, uniting a collective of dancehall powerhouses on one track. Only Khaled could rally Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Mavado, Bounty Killer, RoryStoneLove, and Kaylan Arnold like this around an upbeat groove laced with island-ready drums and sunny keys. It culminates on an endlessly chantable sun-kissed refrain. The accompanying visual shines just as brightly as this elite cohort takes over the beach for the ultimate party.

You can practically feel the heat and taste the drinks...

Then, there's "Brother." It represents the other side of Khaled's sonic spectrum altogether. YoungBoy pulls up with a magnetically melodic verse as Post delivers the kind of hook you can't shake (like only he can).

DJ Khaled also presented the Icon Award alongside Swizz Beatz to Bounty Killer at the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards, which will air on September 12 on BET at 8 pm EST.

It may have been three years, but Khaled has been quietly plotting his next move and assembling what promises to be the definitive album of his career so far with Aalam of God.

Get ready. It's Khaled season again...

