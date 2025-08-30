Foxy Shazam Recruit Corey Feldman For 'You Know My Name'

(F88) Foxy Shazam return with their triumphant new single, "You Know My Name," joined by the iconic Corey Feldman for both the song and video. Written as a unique ode to the King of Pop, the track unfolds like an abstract biopic, arriving fittingly on his birthday. Infectious and magnetic, "You Know My Name" channels advice that has long guided frontman Eric Nally: the true beauty of pop lies in its simplicity.
Eric Nally shares: "The King of Pop came to me in a dream, and he told me that the essence of writing a true pop song lies within a simple nature. 123, ABC, Wheels On The Bus, The Itsy Bitsy Spider, and we all know what happens to the spider... It's something we all have as kids, but it can get washed away if we don't remind ourselves."
As fans have come to expect from Foxy Shazam, the accompanying video fully embodies the song's spirit. Viewers follow the band and Feldman through a rolling, vibrant, joyously chaotic performance inspired by the life of the King of Pop. Brilliantly shot and as thrilling to watch as the track is to vibe to, the video adds another instant classic to the ever-expanding Foxy Shazam cinematic universe.
