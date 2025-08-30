John Oates Celebrates New Album With 'A Ways Away' Visualizer

(SFM) Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and multiple-time GRAMMY nominee John Oates releases Oates- his long-awaited new solo album.

The self-titled LP marks a return to the soulful, groove-driven sound that helped define a generation, while introducing a vibrant new chapter in one of music's most celebrated careers. Oates is now available on DSPs.

To celebrate the release, Oates has also shared a visualizer for the album's track "A Ways Away." A new music video for the track will be coming next week.

With Oates, the legendary singer, songwriter, and guitarist plugs back in - quite literally - embracing the rhythm-rich pop and R&B spirit of the '70s and '80s with renewed energy and creative fire. The 13-track collection was recorded primarily in his longtime hometown of Nashville and co-produced by Oates alongside multi-platinum producer David Kalmusky (Keith Urban, Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood). Together, they crafted a sound that's both timeless and modern - smooth, funky, and brimming with soul.

The album features standout collaborations with a new generation of artists who inspired Oates' return to this sound: Clyde and Gracie Lawrence (of the band Lawrence) lend their powerhouse vocals to lead single "Enough Is Enough," and Devon Gilfillian joins on the soaring track "Mending." Other highlights include the slinky "Pushin' a Rock," the optimistic and groove-heavy "Real Thing Going On," and a smoky, Spanish-tinged reimagining of "Walking in Memphis." The track also receives a high-energy reinterpretation from genre-defying producer and artist Grabbitz, who delivers a bold, futuristic remix to close out the record.

"This album is a full-circle moment," says Oates. "I've spent years exploring the roots of American music - folk, blues, acoustic storytelling - but this time, I wanted to revisit the soul and pop that shaped me early on. It's music that feels good, grooves hard, and still says something real."

Oates just wrapped a successful cross-country tour, which culminated in a packed album release show this week at the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood. Audiences were treated to electrifying previews of the new material, with the full-band arrangements bringing the record's soulful energy to life on stage and building massive excitement for today's official drop.

The buzz for the new record was amplified earlier this week when NPR Music featured Oates as part of their prestigious Field Recordings series, captured live from the Aspen Ideas Festival. The intimate, outdoor performance saw Oates, accompanied by percussionist John Michel, deliver a raw and heartfelt set. Showcasing the new album's expert songwriting, the setlist included stripped-down versions of the new tracks "A Ways Away" and "Get Your Smile On," offering a unique preview of his latest work.

Related Stories

John Oates Says 'Enough Is Enough' With New Single

John Oats Recruits Devon Gilfillian For 'Mending'

Hear John Oates Cover John Prine's 'Long Monday'

Hall & Oates' John Oates Shares Title Song From New 'Reunion' Album

News > John Oates