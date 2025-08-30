Ken Carson Earns Four New RIAA Platinum Certifications

(ICLG) Rising breakout artist Ken Carson continues to hit major career milestones, earning four new RIAA Platinum certifications for "Fighting My," "Overseas," "SS," and his critically acclaimed album A Great Chaos. These join his previously Gold-certified tracks "Succubus," "Jennifer's Body," "I Need U," "Freestyle 2," and "Yale"-highlighting the continued impact and success of his catalog as he cements his status as one of rap's most exciting emerging voices.

In addition to these achievements, Ken was recently announced as part of Playboi Carti's highly anticipated Antagonist Tour, where he will perform at arenas across the U.S. alongside Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang, marking the first time hitting the road as an Opium collective. Opening in Salt Lake City, UT on October 3, the tour will stop in major cities across the country including New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, his hometown of Atlanta and more. The tour will also have support from artist Apollo Red on all dates.

These announcements follow the success of Ken's latest album, More Chaos, which earned him his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200-a major breakthrough for the Atlanta-born artist and his biggest debut to date. More Chaos features production from his trusted circle, including Starboy, Lil 88, F1LTHY, Outtatown, Lucian, and Legion, among others. On release night, Ken surprised fans with a bonus track, "Off The Meter," the first official Opium link-up bringing together Ken, Playboi Carti, and Destroy Lonely for a landmark moment in the label's history. Since its release, Ken has been announced to co-headline ComplexCon in Las Vegas on October 26 alongside Young Thug and 2hollis, and he has been recognized on Variety's Young Hollywood Impact Report.

More Chaos, released on April 11th, marks a bold evolution of the style Ken introduced on A Great Chaos, a revolutionary blend of rap, punk, and electronic music he simply defines as "chaos." This album is Carson's first top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 and claimed the No. 1 spot on Apple Music's All-Genre chart, Spotify's Global and U.S. charts, and HITS Top 50, amassing over 21 million streams on release day alone. The album garnered support from industry giants like The New York Times, Pitchfork, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and Complex, and was featured on several "Best Of 2023" lists.

Following the release, Ken embarked on his biggest headline tour to-date, the "Chaos World Tour," in summer 2024. Performing in 3,000-6,000-capacity rooms, selling more than 230,000 tickets across both the North American and European legs of the tour. Highlights included two sold-out shows at Shrine Expo Hall in LA (10,000 tickets sold), three sold-out shows at Terminal 5 in NYC (9,000 tickets sold), two sold-out shows at Roadrunner in Boston (7,000 tickets sold), and two sold-out shows at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta (8,000 tickets sold), among many others. Known for high-octane, electrifying performances, Ken's live shows are a spectacle of raw energy and dynamic stage presence, consistently generating viral moments.

Ken's influence extends beyond music, earning co-signs from icons like Young Thug, Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and LeBron James, and even a shoutout on Jeopardy! In 2024, he toured as an opener for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, sold-out a collaboration with Ed Hardy, took the stage at Rolling Loud Miami, and performed at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. He was also named one of "The 20 Best Rappers in Their 20s" by Complex. Ken Carson is continuing his rise in 2025 with major milestones, delivering a standout performance at Rolling Loud California, securing his first-ever headline festival slot at Rubicon, and starring in the latest Y/Project x Heavn by Marc Jacobs campaign. A Great Chaos defined an era for Ken, and now, with More Chaos, he's pushing the movement to new heights, proving there's no end to the storm he's created.

ANTAGONIST TOUR ROUTING:

Fri Oct 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Sun Oct 05 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Wed Oct 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Oct 10 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Sun Oct 12 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Tue Oct 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Fri Oct 17 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena

Sat Oct 18 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mon Oct 20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Oct 23 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Fri Oct 24 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sat Oct 25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Tue Oct 28 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Thu Oct 30 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Fri Oct 31 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sat Nov 01 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Tue Nov 04 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Thu Nov 06 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Fri Nov 07 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sat Nov 08 - Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena

Mon Nov 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

Tue Nov 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Thu Nov 13 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Fri Nov 14 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sun Nov 16 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

Fri Nov 28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sun Nov 30 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

Mon Dec 01 - Atlanta, GA -State Farm Arena

