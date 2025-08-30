KRAMON and Meredith Adelaide Deliver 'Change' Video

(planetary) KRAMON and Meredith Adelaide proudly release the music video for "Change". After exclusively premiering with The Indy Review, the video is now available to stream along with the album, Evolutions, which came out last Friday.
Containing twelve tracks that analyze the constantly evolving nature of the human psyche, Evolutions is the debut album from singer-songwriter, composer, and producer, KRAMON.
Showcasing how to navigate the pain and codependency of relationships, both platonic and romantic, the debut album features the extraordinarily impactful track, "Change".
At the helm of Evolutions is the incredibly talented Josh Kramon- who's primarily known for composing the soundtracks behind some of television's most notable screenwriting (Veronica Mars, High Potential, iZombie, Lethal Weapon). Amidst Kramon's achievements as a A couple of months ago on May 14th, Josh proudly accepted his second BMI Award for Film and Television, due to his aforementioned contributions.
