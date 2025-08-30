Laci Kaye Booth Shares 'Luck of The Draw' Video

(ICLG) With characteristic honesty, Geffen Records artist Laci Kaye Booth captures the bewildering moments when everything seems to be crumbling on her poignant new single, "Luck Of The Draw."

Emerging with a clear-eyed acceptance of whatever fate may bring, she sings, "Blame it on the luck of the draw." She wrote the song with Ryman Wooten, who joined in on background vocals, and Ben West (Stephen Wilson Jr., Patrick Droney), who also produced and previously helmed Booth's debut album, The Loneliest Girl In The World. Listen to "Luck Of The Draw" HERE. In the atmospheric visualizer, Booth plays a woman weighed down the cards she has been dealt - fragile, yet resilient and stoic. Shot in a neon-lit Nashville club, it was directed by Natalie Sakstrup (Zayn, Kylie Minogue), who also helmed Booth's visual for "George F****** Strait."

Laci Kaye Booth says, "'Luck of the Draw' is about growing up in the chaos, finding beauty in the wreckage, and owning the hand you're dealt."

Booth - who made her Grand Ole Opry debut in March and has been on tour all summer - will perform as special guest at Lukas Nelson's three-night-stand at The Paramount Theatre in Austin (September 28-30) as well as at his October 2 show at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas. She'll also perform at Country Calling 2025, the Opry 100 Birthday Show and the Greenville Country Music Festival. In October, she'll support Parker McCollum (opening on select dates of his arena tour), The Marcus King Band and Ella Langley. See below for itinerary. Tickets are available HERE. Check out Booth and Langley's evocative version of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," which they recently performed at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, SC, HERE.

"Luck Of The Draw" is the follow-up to "George F****** Strait," which received its live debut at CMA Fest earlier this year and has amassed more than half a million combined streams thus far. Praising the "sultry ode to the King of Country," Texas Monthly said, "Booth delivers both aching desire and unapologetic swagger with a wink."

She recently did a photoshoot with California-based fashion brand Lulus for the Laci Kaye Booth x Lulu's Edit. View HERE. Booth's early 2025 single "Daddy's Mugshot" provides the soundtrack for this clip, which introduced the collaboration.

