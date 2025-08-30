Lexa Gates Streams New Track 'Past It'

(ICLG) 24-year-old rapper, singer, and producer, Lexa Gates shares her latest single, "Past It," the first single from her forthcoming sophomore album, set to release this fall. Produced by Emilie Haynie (Lana Del Rey, Kid Cudi, FKA Twigs).

The dreamy, groove-laced track leans into a playful, lo-fi bounce while unpacking the disconnect between success and satisfaction. Lexa reflects on burning out, pressure, and the speed at which life moves: "The future seems so far 'til you're past it," she raps, capturing the daze of chasing goals only to feel numb once they're reached.

The release follows Lexa's summer single "Latency," produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Jasper Harris (Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X) and Aaron Shadrow (Doja Cat, Yeat). Built around hypnotic piano lines and a sample of Hamilton Bohannon's "Tell Me You'll Wait," the track showcases Lexa's signature balance of vulnerability and self-assuredness. Since its release the track has amassed nearly 1 million streams globally, as well as garnered support from Billboard, Rolling Stone, VIBE, Pigeons & Planes, and more.

These releases mark the beginning of a new chapter-expanding into a distinct world beyond the one Lexa introduced with her critically acclaimed debut album Elite Vessel, a deeply personal 12-track project released last fall that explores themes of self-discovery, resilience, and ambition. The album features standout collaborations with Ale Araya, Zelooperz, and Billy Lemos, and debuted on both the Billboard Heatseekers chart and the Current R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Elite Vessel earned praise from Rolling Stone (who named her an "Artist You Need To Know"), Complex (calling it "one of the best under-the-radar rap albums of 2024"), Billboard, The FADER, Hypebeast, The Face, KCRW, and more. One of the most striking moments surrounding Elite Vessel was Lexa's powerful art installation in New York City, where she spent 10 hours inside a transparent box, exploring her deep connection to both her music and listeners. The bold display captivated viewers and has since amassed over 300 million views across platforms, further cementing her as an artist unafraid to push boundaries.

