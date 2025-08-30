Mojo Morgan Shares 'Jamaica Love' EP

(BPM) GRAMMY winning artist and founding member of reggae royalty Morgan Heritage, Mojo Morgan, has unveiled his long awaited EP Jamaica Love. The project marks his first release since the passing of his brother, bandmate, and collaborator Peetah Morgan, carrying forward the family's legacy while carving a new chapter in Mojo's own musical journey.

As the son of reggae pioneer Denroy Morgan, Mojo was raised in the heart of reggae culture and honed his craft alongside his siblings in the Grammy Award winning group Morgan Heritage. With Jamaica Love, he blends heritage and innovation, creating what he calls "Rasta Rock," a fearless fusion of reggae, dancehall, hip hop, country, Americana and global rhythms. Inspired by the lyrical depth of Bob Dylan and Peter Tosh, the raw energy of 2Pac and Vybz Kartel, and the emotional textures of Coldplay, The Cranberries, and Phil Collins, Mojo's sound is as global as it is grounded.

Jamaica Love expands on that spirit with contributions from an all-star cast of collaborators, including Gramps Morgan, Popcaan, Sizzla, Maino, Chronic Law, and Mojo's own children and nephew. The result is a project that not only blends genres, but generations - a family celebration and a cultural statement wrapped in timeless music with no borders.

"This project is about love in every form - love for my homeland, love for my family, love for our culture, and love for my brother Peetah whose spirit is alive in every note," says Mojo.

With Jamaica Love, Mojo Morgan cements his place as a torchbearer of reggae's legacy while fearlessly expanding its horizons. Global, heartfelt, and deeply rooted, the EP is both a tribute and a bold step forward.

Leading the EP is the powerful Intro, "When The Father Calls", which samples the former emperor of Ethiopia Haile Selassie's plea for peace.

"Like Haile Selassie before me, I believe disarmament is more vital today than ever before because of the immense destructive capacity that humanity possesses," shares Mojo.

Track "Mountain Song" is a heartfelt collaboration with Mojo's brother Gramps Morgan and his son Esh, channeling acoustic soul, gospel harmonies and reggae roots into a crossover anthem that pays tribute to family, heritage and home. The song took on a deeper meaning after the passing of Peetah, and became a visual and sonic homage to the Morgan family's roots in the hills of St. Thomas, Jamaica, where the mountains stand as symbols of resilience, legacy, and quiet strength passed down through generations.

