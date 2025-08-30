Mulaa Joans Shares Soulful New Ballad 'Members Only'

(Atlantic) Mulaa Joans shares her next single, "Members Only," a soulful ballad infused with Mulaa's silky, commanding vocals and expressive lyricism. Produced by Yakob (SZA, 6LACK, Sienna Spiro), "Members Only" paints a cinematic, noir-like portrait of a glamorous but corrupt world.
On the track, Mulaa shares, "When I moved to London alone when I was 17, I tried hard to make friends and fit in with the London social groups but was met with nothing nice. This song is about my experience of struggling to fit in and realizing I'm better without those people in my life."
Mulaa will be featured as Spotify's RADAR: First Listen artist alongside the release of "Members Only". RADAR: First Listen is Spotify's weekly emerging artist program, designed to help new artists build their audience on and off Spotify.
Mulaa Joans is an 18-year-old singer, songwriter, vocal powerhouse, and genre-defining lyricist whose compelling sound is already making waves across the industry. With a voice that feels both timeless and of the moment, Mulaa Joans brings a fresh and authentic perspective to the music scene. Her sound fuses raw, emotionally charged lyrics with smooth, genre-blurring melodies, channeling the edge of Billie Eilish, the soul of Etta James, and the fearless charisma of Rihanna. Born in Bath and now based in London's iconic Soho district, Mulaa's artistry is heightened by the sophistication and edge of her roots in the fashion world. Effortlessly cool and unapologetically authentic, with a presence that simply commands attention, Mulaa Joans is ready to show the world that she's not just an artist - she's a movement in the making.
