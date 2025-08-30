Rare Janie Fricke Albums Now Streaming

(2911) Two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, Janie Fricke, makes three rare albums available for streaming for the first time ever through StarVista Music: 'Bouncin' Back' (2000), 'Tributes to My Heroes' (2003) and 'Roses & Lace' (2008).

Fricke originally recorded these albums as limited pressings to take on tour, and is now releasing them digitally to adapt to the way music is shared. For the first time, fans can stream these songs that were never previously available digitally.

"I hand-picked all of these songs, and each of them has a special meaning," explains Fricke. "I wanted to create something really special for the fans who came to my concerts, something they could take home with them. Over time, they occasionally were available in CD format on my website but have never been on any of the streaming services. I'm so grateful that they're out there for anyone who wants to listen to them now!"

Originally released in 2000, 'Bouncin' Back' marks the first album that was exclusively available at her concerts, with Fricke explaining, "Sharing this project with you is my way of saying 'Thanks!'" Stream here

'Tributes to My Heroes' followed in 2003. "As I listened to my collection of LP's, I decided to re-create these gems with my interpretation. I had a reason in mind for selecting each song, especially 'At This Moment' by Billy Vera. It's on this album because my mother loved that song so much and she's one of my heroes." Stream here

'Roses & Lace' was recorded in Janie's studio in 2008 and includes her version of "Try A Little Kindness," which was made famous by Glen Campbell. "I perform that song in my show a lot because I just love its concept of kindness." Stream here

Fricke began her career singing in a "little church up the road" where her mother played piano. She sang at local coffeehouses, high school events, as well as her way through college where she obtained her degree from Indiana University in elementary education. Fricke then chose a musical career, working in Memphis, Dallas and Los Angeles. There, as one of the marketing industry's most successful jingle singers, her voice became known to millions as the voice for such advertising giants as United Airlines, Coca-Cola, 7-Up, and Red Lobster.

Her voice led her to singing sessions for country artists such as Loretta Lynn, Eddie Rabbitt, Crystal Gayle, Ronnie Milsap, Barbara Mandrell, Mel Tillis, Johnny Duncan and others. She has also been given the privilege to sing on albums for Charlie Rich and Elvis Presley after their deaths. It was a line in Johnny Duncan's single, "Stranger," that ultimately gained the most attention for Fricke. When it hit the top of the charts in 1977, fans wanted to know who sang the line, "Shut out the light and lead me..." The music industry took notice as her voice was also heard on duets with Merle Haggard, Moe Bandy and others, leading her to her first major recording contract.

Fricke soon began to dominate the country charts with smash hits such as "Don't Worry ' Bout Me Baby," "He's a Heartache" and "Your Heart's Not In It." It was only a matter of time before she started winning awards, including the Country Music Association's Female Vocalist of the Year (twice), the Music City News Female Vocalist of the Year, Billboard magazine's Top Country Female Vocalist, Cash Box magazine's' Top Country Female Vocalist, Academy of Country Music Female Vocalist of the Year, British-based Country Music Round Up's Most Popular International Female Solo Act and she was chosen to the Country Music Hall of Fame Walkway of Stars. Fricke was nominated four times for the coveted Grammy Award, once for each of her singles "She's Single Again," "You Heart's Not In It," "On My Knees" and "What're You Doing Tonight." Throughout her recording career, Janie has released 23 albums and 36 singles, with 18 becoming #1 hits.

