Samuel Warburton Releases New Single 'My Composer'

(FPR) American singer/actor Samuel Warburton is thrilled to release his new single "My Composer" That is out now on all platforms. Samuel says, "'My Composer' is a deeply atmospheric track that explores the invisible ties between love, music, and memory - a sonic tapestry where emotion becomes melody and every lyric resonates with intimate vulnerability."
Hailing from the small town of Preston, Idaho - yes, the same place made famous by Napoleon Dynamite - Samuel Warburton grew up a farm boy with big-city dreams. From early on, music was his compass, guiding him beyond the fields and into the recording studio. Now, with the release of his 15th single, "My Composer," Samuel is proving that dreams born in small towns can echo across the world.
Blending haunting lyrics with cinematic emotion, "My Composer" marks Samuel's most personal and passionate release to date. The track was produced by acclaimed producer F E R R O, known for work with artists like Faouzia, Royal & the Serpent, Arden Jones, and Flyana Boss - a powerful collaboration that elevates Samuel's evocative storytelling to new heights.
