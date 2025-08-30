Sarah Halter Unleashes 'Agitation'

(MDPR) Sarah Halter returns with a fierce new offering, "Agitation," available now on all streaming platforms. Blending the intricate rhythms of progressive metal with the emotional punch of alternative, death, and gothic metal, this Pittsburgh-based powerhouse continues to make waves with her relentless creativity and singular vision.

For fans of Spiritbox, Arch Enemy, and Jinjer, "Agitation" is a visceral sonic journey that balances brutality with beauty - a testament to Sarah's ever-evolving sound. Produced, engineered, and mixed by Benjamin Hull, the track explores themes of emotional unrest and inner turmoil through haunting melodies, crushing riffs, and Halter's unmistakable vocal power.

Sarah has been building momentum since her critically acclaimed 2022 EP The Doom That Binds Us, which was praised by Metalized, Zware Metalen, and Hellfire-Magazin for its fresh songwriting and dynamic performances. Her 2023 release of an alternate mix and video for "Frozen Magnolias," followed by the 2024 single "Whisky in the Kitchen," garnered extensive airplay on online stations like Doc Rock's Metal Shop 101, Digital Revolution Radio, Metal with an Altitude, and Vibe Tunes Radio.

With 2025 already packed full of live performances, Sarah recently made her second appearance at the Midsummer Metal Festival at Wells Township Haunted House, sharing the stage with Sunless Sky of Pure Steel Records. Known for her explosive solo shows that deliver the full-band experience, Halter continues to impress as a self-made force in the modern metal scene.

"Agitation" stands as a defining moment in Sarah Halter's already impressive catalog - both a continuation and an evolution of her powerful sound.

