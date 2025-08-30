Stream The Hives Forever Forever The Hives

(Integral) The Hives release their 7th studio album The Hives Forever Forever The Hives via Play It Again Sam. The LP turns it up to 11, incorporating a pop gloss into their thumping garage-rock bangers while capturing the magic of their performances that make them the "best live band on the planet" (SPIN).

The record was produced by their longtime collaborator Pelle Gunnerfeldt (Viagra Boys, Yung Lean, Elvira) as well as the band's old tour mate Mike D of the Beastie Boys, who flew out to Sweden specifically to work on the album and hosted the band at his studio in Malibu. Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age contributed to the record, too.

Today, the band also releases "Roll Out The Red Carpet," a frenetic, amped-up power anthem. The Hives Forever Forever The Hives is a celebration of their 30 years together, with the recently released title track serving as a bold declaration that three decades in, they're still at their peak with no plans of stopping.

The album arrives on the back of relentless touring following the release of their 2023 album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, their first in a decade, which earned critical praise from New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vulture, The Needle Drop, The Guardian, Stereogum and more.

Tickets for The Hives' 2025 world tour are on sale now, which includes dates across the US, UK and more, ending with a hometown show in Stockholm at Avicii Arena. In January of 2026, the band will tour in Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil in support of My Chemical Romance. In the time since The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, the band has toured with Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys and Green Day and completed multiple sold-out North American headline tours, alongside a massive show at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City with career-largest crowds.

The Hives are Howlin' Pelle, Chris Dangerous, The Johan And Only, Nicholaus Arson and Vigilante Carlstroem. In the twenty-seven years since The Hives exploded around the world, they have sold out stadiums and shared stages with everyone from AC/DC to The Rolling Stones. BBC dubbed the band "a force of nature," Rolling Stone named Veni Vidi Vicious one of the Top 100 Albums of the decade and "Hate To Say I Told You So" earned a spot on Pitchfork's Top 500 Songs of the 2000's. They have sold millions of albums world-wide with multiple RIAA Gold-certifications.

