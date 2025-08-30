The Beaches Deliver New Album 'No Hard Feelings'

(TOC) Canadian alt-rock four-piece The Beaches release their third studio album No Hard Feelings via AWAL, available everywhere now. The album features the smashing focus track "Can I Call You In The Morning?," an electric opening to the band's most collaborative and thrilling record yet.
Released on Thursday as an exciting final tease before the album's arrival, the chaotically catchy punk-rock "Can I Call You In The Morning?" introduces the listener to The Beaches' energy with the No Hard Feelings era and invites them along for the wild ride.
"I liked your old band, but not the new songs, should we just break up then? Nevermind I don't mean that, I'm sorry, can I call you in the morning?," lead vocalist Jordan Miller chants during the song's infectious chorus.
Jordan explains, "'Can I Call You In The Morning?' was inspired by an experience Kylie had at the end of her previous relationship. After a couple of late nights, she would call her ex and would spew all of her frustrations regarding their relationship, and then would be immediately apologetic and take it all back. It goes out to all of the chaotic girlies out there." The track showcases the band's signature transparent lyricism, an honest approach to writing that has helped cultivate a dedicated fanbase who relate to and value their authenticity and ability to take personal subjects and turn them into anthemic bangers.
The Beaches Share 'Can I Call You In The Morning?' Visualizer
The Beaches Ask 'Did I Say Too Much' With New Single
The Beaches Preview New Album With 'Last Girls At The Party'
