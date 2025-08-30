The Chemical Brothers' 'Galvanize' Gets Remixed By Chris Lake

(ICLG) GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Chris Lake has released his highly anticipated remix of The Chemical Brothers' legendary track "Galvanize", marking the 20th anniversary of its original release. Out now on Astralwerks/Positiva Records, the remix brings a fresh surge of signature Chris Lake energy to one of electronic music's most enduring anthems.

Originally released in 2005, "Galvanize" became a global phenomenon, earning Platinum certifications in the US, UK, and Australia and solidifying The Chemical Brothers' status as electronic pioneers. Two decades later, Chris Lake, arguably one of the most influential figures in modern house music, takes on the challenge of reinterpreting the track for a new generation of club-goers while carefully preserving its original essence.

"Galvanize marked a real turning point for us when it first was released. It was one of those moments where everything just connected and it was a major success for us back then. It's incredible to realise that it still has such an influence these days and we absolutely love the way Chris put his own stamp on it. He managed to keep the original spirit of the track, yet bringing it into the modern age, giving it a new lease on life." The Chemical Brothers said when speaking on the release.

Lake's remix boasts driving basslines and surging percussion that elevates the track into a peak-time weapon for today's dance floors. A nod to the original's spirit with a modern twist, the remix captures the iconic "Galvanize" hook and vocals, while injecting it with the unmistakable Chris Lake sound.

"Remixing a track as iconic as 'Galvanize' is no small task," says Chris Lake. "It's a song that changed the game when it dropped, so my goal was to honor that legacy while giving it a version that would fit into my own DJ sets and discography. I'm super happy with the balance I managed to strike between the original and my own style.

