.

Watch Pluto's 'Party All Night' Video

08-30-2025
Watch Pluto's 'Party All Night' Video

(ICLG) Atlanta's own rising star Pluto continues her meteoric rise with the release of her brand-new single, "Party All Night." The single is another high-octane song that finds the young star wasting no time and catching the vibes that come with partying until the sun comes up with lines such as "Shake that ass ho, pop them titties / Get your ass on the floor show them how to get litty" and "God damn, that sh*t's alright / I'm having fun I'm trying to party all night." Pluto has also released an official music video directed by Roosevelt Evans to accompany the track.

Alongside the track, Pluto officially announced her highly anticipated headlining tour and revealed details about her upcoming album, PLUTO WORLD, which is set to release September 26 with an official music video premiere the same day. The PLUTO WORLD Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on October 31 in Chicago and will visit major cities, including Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Los Angeles, and more, before concluding on November 30 in Phoenix, AZ.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include general admission tickets with priority entry, exclusive meet & greet and individual photo with Pluto, limited-edition autographed VIP poster, exclusive video from Pluto & more.

Related Stories
Watch Pluto's 'Party All Night' Video

Future Shares 'Lost My Dog' Video

Future And Travis Scott Team Up For 'South Of France' Remix

Singled Out: A Short Walk to Pluto's Hopeless

News > Pluto

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Who To Rock MSG One Last Time- Stream The Hives Forever Forever The Hives- Alabama Shakes Return With First New Single In Over A Decade- more

Metallica Tribute Ozzy At Special Intimate Show- Bon Jovi Share Springsteen Collaboration and 'Red, White And Jersey'- Oasis- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Makes Television Debut Of 'Jesus Love Me' On GMA- Stephen Wilson Jr Covers 90s Alt-Rock Classics On New EP- K. Michelle Shares 'Country' Debut- more.

-
Day In Pop

DJ Khaled Returns With First New Music In Three Years- Linkin Park, Yungblud Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup- Jagwar Twin Delivers New Anthem 'LOOP'- more

Reviews

Devon Allman - The Blues Summit

The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered

Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix

Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025

Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home

Latest News

KRAMON and Meredith Adelaide Deliver 'Change' Video

Bryan Adams Streaming New Album 'Roll With The Punches'

John Oates Celebrates New Album With 'A Ways Away' Visualizer

Sarah Halter Unleashes 'Agitation'

1916 Share New Song 'Upon The Green'

The Who To Rock MSG One Last Time

Stream The Hives Forever Forever The Hives

Alabama Shakes Return With First New Single In Over A Decade 'Another Life'