Watch Pluto's 'Party All Night' Video

(ICLG) Atlanta's own rising star Pluto continues her meteoric rise with the release of her brand-new single, "Party All Night." The single is another high-octane song that finds the young star wasting no time and catching the vibes that come with partying until the sun comes up with lines such as "Shake that ass ho, pop them titties / Get your ass on the floor show them how to get litty" and "God damn, that sh*t's alright / I'm having fun I'm trying to party all night." Pluto has also released an official music video directed by Roosevelt Evans to accompany the track.
Alongside the track, Pluto officially announced her highly anticipated headlining tour and revealed details about her upcoming album, PLUTO WORLD, which is set to release September 26 with an official music video premiere the same day. The PLUTO WORLD Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on October 31 in Chicago and will visit major cities, including Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Los Angeles, and more, before concluding on November 30 in Phoenix, AZ.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include general admission tickets with priority entry, exclusive meet & greet and individual photo with Pluto, limited-edition autographed VIP poster, exclusive video from Pluto & more.
