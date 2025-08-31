33 Below Teams Up With RL Grime For 'Look4mylove'

(Warner) London based artist, producer, and DJ 33 Below drops "LOOK4MYLOVE," a melodically immersive, dancefloor-destroying collaboration with L.A. future bass pioneer RL Grime. RL Grime's production adds his signature intensity with booming bass, sweeping synths, and dynamic drops.
Fans have been asking for "LOOK4MYLOVE" ever since 33 Below debuted it at EDC Las Vegas 2025 during his buzzworthy back-to-back set with rising UK garage star MPH. The official drop proves worth the wait, pairing racing drums and pulse-pounding bass with massive chords and a yearning pitched-up vocal: "Is it wrong that I'm searching for a reason to love, a reason to love? / Because I've wasted time looking for a heart to trust, it all turns to dust." From across the constantly evolving soundscape comes a reply: "Baby look for my love, just look for my love."
The soulful heater is yet another example of 33 Below's inventive, genre-agnostic approach to dance music where the only true constants are gleeful sound design, speaker-shuddering bass, and a wild array of drums. He most recently released the utterly relentless "Attack" featuring Scrufizzer, a style-hopping cut that RL Grime included on a recent playlist of go-to bangers.
Before that was 33 Below's major label debut, "Mash Up," which the artist himself described as "nightmare-inducing UKG" and which EDM.com called "a triumphant return that should put the electronic music community on notice [from] one of the scene's most exciting young producers." SWEET+SOUR Magazine went further, writing, "'Mash Up' is exactly what its title suggests: a chaotic, combustible collision of styles, sounds, and swagger... It's a precision weapon, meticulously engineered to devastate dancefloors and slap headphones with seismic force."
Across a series of singles, remixes, collaborations, and EPs, 33 Below has earned a reputation not only for his uniquely inspired touch but also for building cohesive bodies of work. Earlier this year, he teamed with Daniel Allan for the sizzling "CONTEXT," but his solo sets are still finding new fans - 2023's PUSHER EP introduced melodically forward highlights like "LOYAL" with DRIIA and "HOLD TIGHT" with Chrystel. And 2022's Motions EP launched fan-favorite liquid DnB cut "Keep You as a Memory," which has 2.1 million Spotify streams and counting.
