ALEXSUCKS Deliver 'The Headache' Video

(Warner) LA-based wildcards ALEXSUCKS have kickstarted their next era with the reveal of a new single and music video "The Headache" out now. "The Headache" illustrates the band's penchant for unprecedented and undeniable alternative rock bangers.
Across the song produced by Andrew Wells [Jason Mraz, Ellie Goulding], eighties-style synths flash and flicker over a head-nodding beat punctuated by sunny whistling. A loose riff brushes up against the call of woozy lyrics like, "I can't even sleep it off. I'm at it again, yeah," which is answered by a slick guitar lead. The track culminates on the chantable chorus, "And now the headache won't go."
The accompanying visual mirrors this ebb-and-flow by threading together performance footage from a whirlwind of touring and the group's various adventures across the country. If you missed their seismic set at Lollapalooza or weren't in one of the packed houses on the Late Night Drive Home Tour, the clip might be the next best thing!
