Ben Gallaher Shares New Road-Anthem 'Rearview'

(PR) QHMG / Stone Country Records' triple-threat singer, songwriter and guitarist, Ben Gallaher has released "Rearview," a road-anthem teaser track from his new, high-octane, heartland-rock album, Time, set for release on Sept. 26.
Penned by hit country songwriters Chris DeStefano, Travis Wood, Casey Brown and Jordan Minton, "Rearview" is a four-on-the-floor, windows-down singalong about makin' memories with the one you love:
In the rearview / Windshield full of that clear blue / Watching you with your hand riding on a window down breeze / Faded white lines like your 3:16 tattoo / Singin' like heaven's gonna hear you / If every you and me mile is a memory / Baby let's make a few / Good ones for the rearview
"'Rearview' is a great representation of the guitar music I make," says Gallaher. "I've always loved songs that are driven by the guitar riff, and I've learned that my fan base engages with songs that are centered around that signature riff. After I tested this riff on socials, fans were asking, 'What song is that?' That's when I knew I had to record it and put it out."
Produced by Neil Thrasher and Patrick Thrasher, Time is an arena-ready album stacked high with Telecaster twang and southern storytelling, delivering a next-level showcase for the melody-driven country-rock hybrid that's become Gallaher's calling card. The modern-day guitar hero plays every lead guitar solo on the album and co-wrote five of its 13 songs, including the standout, melodic title track, on which Gallaher sings the universally relatable, heartbreaking line, I wish I could move on like time.
Unreleased album highlights also include focus track "I'll Take You," a nothing-beats-you love song originally written as a ballad but transformed in the studio by Gallaher and his producers into a radio-friendly tempo track, centered around a driving guitar riff. Another rousing earworm, "Betcha Money," rocks out what Gallaher describes as "a classic story of a girl falling for a country boy." "Where Do You Go" lays down a softer, pulsing groove while Gallaher's smoky vocals ask for direction because his girl is gone.
Previously released album highlights include the summer blockbuster end-credit-worthy ballad "Bullet," whose heart-stopping, high-stakes official music video catapulted into CMT Music's 12 Pack Countdown and reached No. 2 on Taste of Country's "Top 10 Video Countdown." "Cuts Like a Knife" is a ripping, must-hear cover of Bryan Adams' classic No. 1 smash, with Gallaher playing every lead guitar part, including the song's iconic Stratocaster solo. "Stomp" is a swampy, front-porch party song inspired by Gallaher's guitar riff that became a viral sensation, generating more than 36 million organic social views and earning the rising star more than 400,000 social media followers.
Gallaher will perform "Stomp" live in-studio on WGN-TV Chicago's Midday News today (8/29) ahead of his headlining show tonight at Carol's Pub in Chicago as part of the 2025 Bullet Tour. Upcoming tour dates include Decatur, Georgia, on Sept. 11, and Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sept. 18.
Ben Gallaher Announces New Album 'Time'
Ben Gallaher Hitting The Road For The Bullet Tour
Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show- My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan- more
The Who To Rock MSG One Last Time- Stream The Hives Forever Forever The Hives- Alabama Shakes Return With First New Single In Over A Decade- more
Reba McEntire Shares 'Trailblazer (Live From Music City Rodeo)' Video- Dierks Bentley Makes Television Debut Of 'Jesus Love Me' On GMA- Stephen Wilson Jr- more
The Kid Laroi Recruits Carmen Electra And Anna Van Patten For 'She Don't Need To Know' Video- 33 Below Teams Up With RL Grime For 'Look4mylove'- more
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show
My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan
HELLOWEEN Go Retro With 'A Little Is A Little Too Much' Video
ALEXSUCKS Deliver 'The Headache' Video
Nova Twins Release 'Parasites & Butterflies'
Watch Abraham's 'I Am the Vessel and the Vessel Is Me' Video
Cooper Kenward Streaming New Album 'haha, now I'm sad'
Stripping the Pistol Opens The Vault for 'I Think There's Something Wrong'