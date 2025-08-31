Chance Pena Releases 'When I Change My Mind I Don't Mean It'

(CR) Texas-born singer, songwriter, and producer Chance Pena unveils his highly anticipated sophomore album When I Change My Mind I Don't Mean It, available now via Columbia Records.
Written and recorded in a California mountain cabin alongside close collaborators Hayd and Sarcastic Sounds, the 14-track project embodies the creative freedom and quiet surrender that shaped its creation. Surrounded by snow and isolation, Chance uncovered some of his most poignant and expansive songs to date-anchored by his poetic storytelling and emotive vocals.
The album features standouts like "West of Ohio" (a heartfelt, road-worn ballad on love, distance, and the search for home), "Collapse" (a harmony-rich, stomp-and-clap anthem), and "Wolves of Worry" (a haunting meditation on anxiety that swells into catharsis). Across the record, Chance channels the depth of his songwriting into a timeless sound that has positioned him as one of the most magnetic young voices in music today.
When I Change My Mind I Don't Mean It follows Chance's acclaimed 2024 debut Ever-Shifting, Continual Blossoming, building on its wide-ranging musicality while carving out an assured new chapter in his artistry. Already a Grammy Award-winning and Gold-certified songwriter (John Legend's "Conversations in the Dark"), Chance continues to balance his own boundary-pushing music with collaborations across genres, most recently with Sam Barber. Later this year, Chance will join The Lumineers on The Automatic World Tour for 20 shows across North America. He'll then travel Europe to support on Tom Odell's A Wonderful Life Tour for 14 dates before playing 3 headline shows in Australia in December. Stream the album here
