Che Noir And The Other Guys Deliver 'No Validation'

(MAC) Che Noir and acclaimed production duo The Other Guys are proud to release their collaborative project, No Validation, which is now available via HiPNOTT Records. No Validation is produced in its entirety by The Other Guys.

With No Validation, Che Noir continues to solidify her place as one of the most commanding voices in Hip-Hop. Known for her razor-sharp introspection and airtight flows, the project finds her navigating themes of legacy, resilience, and self-worth - all wrapped in the soulful, analog-rich production style The Other Guys are known for.

"No Validation was a really dope experience. Probably one of my most memorable creative experiences this year," Che Noir confides. "The videos were fun to make, and I'm excited for the world to finally hear this masterpiece."

No Validation features a curated lineup of elite lyricists and unique voices, including: Skyzoo, Ransom, Smoke DZA, Jae Skeese, Von Pea, Jack Davey, and 38 Spesh, each adding their own signature flavor to Che's reflective world.

The Other Guys - who've previously worked with Skyzoo, Substantial, and Tanya Morgan - bring their signature soul-drenched grit, pairing perfectly with Che Noir's rich storytelling acumen.

"No Validation isn't an album built over email chains or beat packs; it's the result of Che and The Other Guys locking in together, face to face, and building every track from the ground up" The Other Guys comment. "Crafted in person, the record carries that raw energy you can only get when the artist and producers are in the same room, chasing the same vision. Soulful, hard,-hitting, and uncompromising. This project is proof that we don't need anyone else's stamp; the music speaks for itself."

No Validation is not just a title - it's a mission statement. It's for those who know what they bring to the table, with or without applause. Check out "No Validation" here

