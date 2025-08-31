Cooper Kenward Streaming New Album 'haha, now I'm sad'

(LBPR) L.A.-based songwriter and instrumentalist Cooper Kenward today releases his third and most vividly realized album, haha, now I'm sad, out now via Soggy Anvil Records.
Written over several years but recorded live in just three days at Altamira Sound in Altadena, the record captures the electricity of collaboration with a close-knit group of friends and musicians. Just a month after the sessions, each of them lost their homes to the Los Angeles wildfires. This unthinkable tragedy lends even deeper resonance to the album's themes of resilience, presence, and finding joy in creation.
"This album will always be special to me because it was the last thing I recorded before the Eaton Canyon fires," says Kenward. "These songs will always remind me of Altadena and the little dining room table I wrote them at. That's what I love about music, its ability to work hand in hand with memory."
The album features a dream team of musicians, including Griffin Goldsmith (Dawes), Harrison Whitford (Phoebe Bridgers), Ryan Richter (Dijon), Caleb Buchanan (Still Woozy), Jesse McGinty (Cassandra Jenkins, Pharrell), Adam Moss (Zach Bryan), Tyler Nuffer (Lizzie McAlpine), and Robert Shelton (Meernaa, Lucius). Their collective spontaneity and camaraderie shine through, grounding the album's vivid contrasts of humor and melancholy with warmth and immediacy.
With haha, now I'm sad, Cooper Kenward affirms his place as one of indie rock's most incisive and imaginative storytellers-turning absurdity into clarity, chaos into empathy, and sadness into songs that feel both timeless and alive. Listen to the album here
Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show- My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan- more
The Who To Rock MSG One Last Time- Stream The Hives Forever Forever The Hives- Alabama Shakes Return With First New Single In Over A Decade- more
Reba McEntire Shares 'Trailblazer (Live From Music City Rodeo)' Video- Dierks Bentley Makes Television Debut Of 'Jesus Love Me' On GMA- Stephen Wilson Jr- more
The Kid Laroi Recruits Carmen Electra And Anna Van Patten For 'She Don't Need To Know' Video- 33 Below Teams Up With RL Grime For 'Look4mylove'- more
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show
My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan
HELLOWEEN Go Retro With 'A Little Is A Little Too Much' Video
ALEXSUCKS Deliver 'The Headache' Video
Nova Twins Release 'Parasites & Butterflies'
Watch Abraham's 'I Am the Vessel and the Vessel Is Me' Video
Cooper Kenward Streaming New Album 'haha, now I'm sad'
Stripping the Pistol Opens The Vault for 'I Think There's Something Wrong'