.

Cooper Kenward Streaming New Album 'haha, now I'm sad'

08-31-2025
Cooper Kenward Streaming New Album 'haha, now I'm sad'

(LBPR) L.A.-based songwriter and instrumentalist Cooper Kenward today releases his third and most vividly realized album, haha, now I'm sad, out now via Soggy Anvil Records.

Written over several years but recorded live in just three days at Altamira Sound in Altadena, the record captures the electricity of collaboration with a close-knit group of friends and musicians. Just a month after the sessions, each of them lost their homes to the Los Angeles wildfires. This unthinkable tragedy lends even deeper resonance to the album's themes of resilience, presence, and finding joy in creation.

"This album will always be special to me because it was the last thing I recorded before the Eaton Canyon fires," says Kenward. "These songs will always remind me of Altadena and the little dining room table I wrote them at. That's what I love about music, its ability to work hand in hand with memory."

The album features a dream team of musicians, including Griffin Goldsmith (Dawes), Harrison Whitford (Phoebe Bridgers), Ryan Richter (Dijon), Caleb Buchanan (Still Woozy), Jesse McGinty (Cassandra Jenkins, Pharrell), Adam Moss (Zach Bryan), Tyler Nuffer (Lizzie McAlpine), and Robert Shelton (Meernaa, Lucius). Their collective spontaneity and camaraderie shine through, grounding the album's vivid contrasts of humor and melancholy with warmth and immediacy.

With haha, now I'm sad, Cooper Kenward affirms his place as one of indie rock's most incisive and imaginative storytellers-turning absurdity into clarity, chaos into empathy, and sadness into songs that feel both timeless and alive. Listen to the album here

Related Stories
Cooper Kenward Streaming New Album 'haha, now I'm sad'

News > Cooper Kenward

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show- My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan- more

The Who To Rock MSG One Last Time- Stream The Hives Forever Forever The Hives- Alabama Shakes Return With First New Single In Over A Decade- more

Day In Country

Reba McEntire Shares 'Trailblazer (Live From Music City Rodeo)' Video- Dierks Bentley Makes Television Debut Of 'Jesus Love Me' On GMA- Stephen Wilson Jr- more

-
Day In Pop

The Kid Laroi Recruits Carmen Electra And Anna Van Patten For 'She Don't Need To Know' Video- 33 Below Teams Up With RL Grime For 'Look4mylove'- more

Reviews

Devon Allman - The Blues Summit

The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered

Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix

Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025

Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home

Latest News

Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show

My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan

HELLOWEEN Go Retro With 'A Little Is A Little Too Much' Video

ALEXSUCKS Deliver 'The Headache' Video

Nova Twins Release 'Parasites & Butterflies'

Watch Abraham's 'I Am the Vessel and the Vessel Is Me' Video

Cooper Kenward Streaming New Album 'haha, now I'm sad'

Stripping the Pistol Opens The Vault for 'I Think There's Something Wrong'