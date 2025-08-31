Don Broco Evolve With New Song 'Hype Man'

(PAA) Don Broco return swinging with their explosive new single "Hype Man" - a nu-metal-infused banger that captures the chaos of burnout and the lifeline of friendship. Out now via Fearless Records, the track marks another bold step in the band's ever-evolving sound.
With vocals that flip between rapped flows, soaring choruses, and guttural screams, "Hype Man" charges forward with crunchy guitars, pounding drums, and electronic flourishes. The Dan Lancaster-produced song is a loud, unfiltered reminder that even in the most overwhelming moments, having your people in your corner makes all the difference. Unrestrained, electrifying, and unmistakably Don Broco.
"'Hype Man' is about how grateful I am to be on this journey with the rest of my bandmates", shares frontman Rob Damiani. "We've been friends since school and I don't know how I could face all the challenges of life without them. In this industry there's so many highs and lows that I couldn't even imagine dealing with as a solo artist, so for me that brotherhood and support system is the best thing about being in a band. We all need that person to talk to when things become too much, that person who can bring the energy and get you back on track. So if you're struggling, don't ever be afraid to go ask for that help."
Following the release of the single "Cellophane" earlier this summer, DON BROCO made it clear they're entering a bold new era. The song channels a sharpened wave of nu-metal energy marking a fearless evolution of DON BROCO's genre-smashing sound. It has racked up over 700,000 streams in its first week and landed the band on the covers of Spotify's Nu New, Amazon's Rock Scene, and YouTube's New Metal playlists.
This fall, the band will bring their electric live energy across UK, Australia and North America, performing new material alongside fan favorites.
DON BROCO TOUR DATES:
Sep 4 - Brisbane, AUS - Princess Theatre
Sep 5 - Sydney, AUS - Manning Bar
Sep 6 - Melbourne, AUS - The Croxton
Sep 8 - Adelaide, AUS - Lion Arts Factory
Sep 9 - Perth, AUS - Magnet House
Oct 18-19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
Oct 19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
Oct 21 - Denver, CO - Gothic
Oct 23 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Oct 24 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Oct 25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
Oct 26 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
Oct 28 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
Oct 30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Oct 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
Nov 1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Dec 1 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
Dec 2 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
Dec 3 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
Dec 5 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
Dec 6 - Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios - Warehouse
Dec 7 - Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios - Warehouse
Jan 20 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage
Jan 21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Jan 22 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
Jan 24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
Jan 25 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
Jan 26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs
Jan 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine
Jan 29 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
Jan 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern
Feb 1 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
Feb 2 - Portland, OR - Wonder
Feb 3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
