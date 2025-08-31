Don Broco Evolve With New Song 'Hype Man'

(PAA) Don Broco return swinging with their explosive new single "Hype Man" - a nu-metal-infused banger that captures the chaos of burnout and the lifeline of friendship. Out now via Fearless Records, the track marks another bold step in the band's ever-evolving sound.

With vocals that flip between rapped flows, soaring choruses, and guttural screams, "Hype Man" charges forward with crunchy guitars, pounding drums, and electronic flourishes. The Dan Lancaster-produced song is a loud, unfiltered reminder that even in the most overwhelming moments, having your people in your corner makes all the difference. Unrestrained, electrifying, and unmistakably Don Broco.

"'Hype Man' is about how grateful I am to be on this journey with the rest of my bandmates", shares frontman Rob Damiani. "We've been friends since school and I don't know how I could face all the challenges of life without them. In this industry there's so many highs and lows that I couldn't even imagine dealing with as a solo artist, so for me that brotherhood and support system is the best thing about being in a band. We all need that person to talk to when things become too much, that person who can bring the energy and get you back on track. So if you're struggling, don't ever be afraid to go ask for that help."

Following the release of the single "Cellophane" earlier this summer, DON BROCO made it clear they're entering a bold new era. The song channels a sharpened wave of nu-metal energy marking a fearless evolution of DON BROCO's genre-smashing sound. It has racked up over 700,000 streams in its first week and landed the band on the covers of Spotify's Nu New, Amazon's Rock Scene, and YouTube's New Metal playlists.

This fall, the band will bring their electric live energy across UK, Australia and North America, performing new material alongside fan favorites.

DON BROCO TOUR DATES:

Sep 4 - Brisbane, AUS - Princess Theatre

Sep 5 - Sydney, AUS - Manning Bar

Sep 6 - Melbourne, AUS - The Croxton

Sep 8 - Adelaide, AUS - Lion Arts Factory

Sep 9 - Perth, AUS - Magnet House

Oct 18-19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

Oct 19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

Oct 21 - Denver, CO - Gothic

Oct 23 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Oct 24 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Oct 25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Oct 26 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

Oct 28 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Oct 30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Oct 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

Nov 1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Dec 1 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

Dec 2 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

Dec 3 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

Dec 5 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Dec 6 - Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios - Warehouse

Dec 7 - Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios - Warehouse

Jan 20 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

Jan 21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Jan 22 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Jan 24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Jan 25 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Jan 26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

Jan 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine

Jan 29 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

Jan 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern

Feb 1 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Feb 2 - Portland, OR - Wonder

Feb 3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

