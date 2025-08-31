HELLOWEEN Go Retro With 'A Little Is A Little Too Much' Video

(CSM) HELLOWEEN have released their new album "Giants & Monsters". The album release is accompanied by a 90's MTV style music video with "A Little Is A Little Too Much."

Under complete banishment of AI, it beams the viewer into a miniature doll house, making the artists not look like monsters, but GIANTS indeed. Playing with optical illusions, the video captivates eyes, ears, and all other senses with HELLOWEEN's trademark sense of humor and shows the fun within the band. The song itself is a veritable hit with a hook that carves its way into the fans' minds and captivates immediately.

Andi Deris comments on the song: "I wanted to write something about the last drop that causes a huge flooding - a little is a little too much. The story itself is a bit erotic. It's about my first experiences when I was a teenager. You always dream about having sex and finally once you have it you realise: Okay, it took one second that something happened that you didn't want in that moment. And here we go: A little is a little too much, better don't move or don't touch. But in the end, it is about all the minor things that get out of hand with this little bit more, and then it's a little too much."

Guitarist Sascha Gerstner, originator of the clip idea, adds: "HELLOWEEN have been known for going against the tide of heavy metal cliches since the 80's. Think of music videos like 'I Want Out' or 'Where The Rain Grows' - it always was about not taking yourself too seriously. With the music video for 'A Little Is A Little Too Much,' we wanted to pursue this spirit and connect the old days with the new era."

The long-awaited record will certainly be celebrated by the Pumpkinheads around the world on the band's upcoming "40 Years Anniversary Tour." The global tour will be more than exciting for the fans with a career-spanning set list and a brand-new live show, starting in Europe this autumn and followed by tours in Asia, North and Latin America.

