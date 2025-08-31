Indie Rock Supergroup Sleep Pod Two Tackle Abuse With 'Concealer'

(Earshot) Sleep Pod Two's debut EP Rehearse Your Future has arrived via Mindpower Records, marking a powerful first chapter from a band rooted in decades of friendship, resilience, and shared musical history. The three-song release captures themes of survival, connection, and empathy-culminating in the new single "Concealer."

Guitarist and songwriter Todd Trout explains the deeply personal inspiration behind "Concealer": "'Concealer' is a song about a friend of ours who is stuck in an abusive relationship, both physical and mental. We often hear about it on social media, it's all around us, but it's not often easy to identify, as in my friend's case, as she's good at hiding it.

"But physical abuse is not just about the physical acts themselves, it's often part of a pattern of control. Abusers use fear, intimidation, and violence to dominate their partners, and this song signifies the red flags that trap a person in the abuse: 'But, but he's really trying' and 'I know he loves me, he says we're a family.' Just f***ing heartbreaking."

Formed in late 2022, Sleep Pod Two unites four veterans of Southern California's independent music community: Trout (Gameface), Guy Julian (The Tank, Gameface), Chris Whyte (Cheswick, One Hundred Words for Snow), and Wal Rashidi (Jr. Juggernaut, For Closure). The band's roots stretch back to the 1990s punk rock scene, where friendships and collaborations first began.

After reconnecting and rediscovering their chemistry, the group quickly began writing and demoing songs. Rehearse Your Future was recorded over one inspired weekend in Redlands, CA, its three tracks moving from the urgent opener "All That We Have (Is Each Other)" through the melodic title song, and closing with the emotionally charged "Concealer."

"Todd and Guy have been well within my musical orbit for 30-plus years via their bands Gameface and The Tank," says Rashidi. "Chris and I have been connected professionally nearly as long. The musical and personal compatibility amongst us all is readily apparent."

With Rehearse Your Future, Sleep Pod Two transform decades of lived experience into a heartfelt debut that underscores their central message: that all that we have is each other.

News > Sleep Pod Two