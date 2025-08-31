Kevin Denney Takes Fans To 'Gulf Shore Line'

(TBS) Turnberry Records is proud to announce the release of "Gulf Shore Line," the new single from acclaimed artist Kevin Denney. This release follows the success of Denney's upbeat summertime anthem "Kiss My Bluegrass Goodbye" and marks a reflective turn into heartfelt storytelling. "Gulf Shore Line" is available to radio via Get It Played and is available NOW on all digital music platforms.
Written by Harley Allen, Carson Chamberlain, and Mel Besher, "Gulf Shore Line" tells the story of a lifelong love - from childhood innocence to growing old together - all anchored in the timeless setting of the Gulf Coast. The track showcases Denney's ability to blend vivid narrative with emotional depth, delivered with the authenticity fans have come to expect.
Waves are rolling in, lazy summer wind
Sitting in the sand, holding to your hand
I was ten and you were nine
Way out on the Gulf Shore Line
You became my girl, I became your man
Underneath the stars, we were making plans
We said "I do" and we done just fine
Way out on the Gulf Shore Line
Sea will moan, waves will roll
Sea gulls fly on the winds that blow
And I love you 'til the sun don't shine
Way out on the Gulf Shore Line
"'Gulf Shore Line' is a song I've loved since the first time I heard it many years ago," Denney shares. "It was written by my mentor and friend, Harley Allen, along with great friends Carson Chamberlain and Mel Besher. 'Gulf Shore Line' is my favorite song on the new album that will be released this fall. Jaelee Roberts sang some really soulful harmony on this and I really hope that everyone loves it as much as I do."
The track features a stellar lineup of acoustic musicians: Andy Leftwich - guitar/mandolin/fiddle, Darrin Vincent - bass, Rob Ickes - dobro and Jaelee Roberts - harmony vocals and their collective talents complement Denney's vocal flawlessly.
Best known for his 2002 Top 20 hit "That's Just Jessie," Denney has remained a steadfast champion of traditional country and bluegrass music, both as a performer and a songwriter. "Gulf Shore Line" continues that legacy, offering a heartfelt preview of his upcoming full-length album, due out in Fall 2025 on Turnberry Records.
Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show- My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan- more
The Who To Rock MSG One Last Time- Stream The Hives Forever Forever The Hives- Alabama Shakes Return With First New Single In Over A Decade- more
Reba McEntire Shares 'Trailblazer (Live From Music City Rodeo)' Video- Dierks Bentley Makes Television Debut Of 'Jesus Love Me' On GMA- Stephen Wilson Jr- more
The Kid Laroi Recruits Carmen Electra And Anna Van Patten For 'She Don't Need To Know' Video- 33 Below Teams Up With RL Grime For 'Look4mylove'- more
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show
My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan
HELLOWEEN Go Retro With 'A Little Is A Little Too Much' Video
ALEXSUCKS Deliver 'The Headache' Video
Nova Twins Release 'Parasites & Butterflies'
Watch Abraham's 'I Am the Vessel and the Vessel Is Me' Video
Cooper Kenward Streaming New Album 'haha, now I'm sad'
Stripping the Pistol Opens The Vault for 'I Think There's Something Wrong'