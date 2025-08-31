Kevin Denney Takes Fans To 'Gulf Shore Line'

(TBS) Turnberry Records is proud to announce the release of "Gulf Shore Line," the new single from acclaimed artist Kevin Denney. This release follows the success of Denney's upbeat summertime anthem "Kiss My Bluegrass Goodbye" and marks a reflective turn into heartfelt storytelling. "Gulf Shore Line" is available to radio via Get It Played and is available NOW on all digital music platforms.

Written by Harley Allen, Carson Chamberlain, and Mel Besher, "Gulf Shore Line" tells the story of a lifelong love - from childhood innocence to growing old together - all anchored in the timeless setting of the Gulf Coast. The track showcases Denney's ability to blend vivid narrative with emotional depth, delivered with the authenticity fans have come to expect.

Waves are rolling in, lazy summer wind

Sitting in the sand, holding to your hand

I was ten and you were nine

Way out on the Gulf Shore Line

You became my girl, I became your man

Underneath the stars, we were making plans

We said "I do" and we done just fine

Way out on the Gulf Shore Line

Sea will moan, waves will roll

Sea gulls fly on the winds that blow

And I love you 'til the sun don't shine

Way out on the Gulf Shore Line

"'Gulf Shore Line' is a song I've loved since the first time I heard it many years ago," Denney shares. "It was written by my mentor and friend, Harley Allen, along with great friends Carson Chamberlain and Mel Besher. 'Gulf Shore Line' is my favorite song on the new album that will be released this fall. Jaelee Roberts sang some really soulful harmony on this and I really hope that everyone loves it as much as I do."

The track features a stellar lineup of acoustic musicians: Andy Leftwich - guitar/mandolin/fiddle, Darrin Vincent - bass, Rob Ickes - dobro and Jaelee Roberts - harmony vocals and their collective talents complement Denney's vocal flawlessly.

Best known for his 2002 Top 20 hit "That's Just Jessie," Denney has remained a steadfast champion of traditional country and bluegrass music, both as a performer and a songwriter. "Gulf Shore Line" continues that legacy, offering a heartfelt preview of his upcoming full-length album, due out in Fall 2025 on Turnberry Records.

