Kimberly Dawn Delivers 'Kentucky Kiss'

(PN) Country artist and singer-songwriter Kimberly Dawn releases new single "Kentucky Kiss." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Have you ever wished you could bottle up that first love, first-time feeling, and turn it into a song? Kimberly Dawn's "Kentucky Kiss" does precisely that. From the first note, she sings with nostalgia: "The summer I turned eighteen / it was you, me and Springsteen / I remember sneaking out at night / you waited for me underneath the porch light / reminiscing on that August moon / when I lost my innocence to you."

The chorus captures the sweetness and ache of memory: "Touching your lips, strawberry twist / I can't forget that sweet, sweet bliss / oh God, I miss that first Kentucky Kiss." The reference to Springsteen adds another layer of Americana - late-night drives, young love, and simpler times.

With "Kentucky Kiss," Dawn delivers a raw, vulnerable performance wrapped in classic country elements. Her voice, emotive and front and center, makes the track feel both timeless and brand new.

