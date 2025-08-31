Kimberly Dawn Delivers 'Kentucky Kiss'

(PN) Country artist and singer-songwriter Kimberly Dawn releases new single "Kentucky Kiss." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
Have you ever wished you could bottle up that first love, first-time feeling, and turn it into a song? Kimberly Dawn's "Kentucky Kiss" does precisely that. From the first note, she sings with nostalgia: "The summer I turned eighteen / it was you, me and Springsteen / I remember sneaking out at night / you waited for me underneath the porch light / reminiscing on that August moon / when I lost my innocence to you."
The chorus captures the sweetness and ache of memory: "Touching your lips, strawberry twist / I can't forget that sweet, sweet bliss / oh God, I miss that first Kentucky Kiss." The reference to Springsteen adds another layer of Americana - late-night drives, young love, and simpler times.
With "Kentucky Kiss," Dawn delivers a raw, vulnerable performance wrapped in classic country elements. Her voice, emotive and front and center, makes the track feel both timeless and brand new.
Kimberly Dawn Is 'In Love With Tennessee'
Kimberly Dawn 'In Love with Tennessee'
