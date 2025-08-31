Kolton Moore & The Clever Few Get Introspective With 'Brave the Weather'

(MPG) Kolton Moore & The Clever Few have shared their new single "Brave the Weather," the latest preview of their upcoming sixth album A Place That I Call Home, out September 26. The introspective new song finds Moore exploring the importance of taking care of one's mental health, especially during life's more challenging moments.

Moore on the new song: "This song is about navigating through the hard times in life and realizing that you aren't the only one who struggles with those hard times. 'There's nothing wrong with being scared of the storm, you just learn to brave the weather,' as the song says. This is something I have to remind myself of often. No matter how tough something may seem, it's okay to be intimidated, but if you push through it, there is always something better on the other side."

"Brave the Weather" follows the tender "Strawberry Thief" and the anthemic "When We Were Young," which have garnered praise from Holler, Whiskey Riff and Glide Magazine who praised the band's "big-hearted twang and songwriting chops." Produced by GRAMMY-winner Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price), the Texas five-piece's forthcoming album A Place That I Call Home finds them navigating adulthood while taking stock of hard-earned life lessons along the way. The end result is an album about redefining the meaning of home from a road-warrior band that used to play 250 shows a year when they debuted in 2012.

Made up of frontman Kolton Moore and backed by lead guitarist Ryan Wilcox, bassist Matt Gumley, keys player Sam Jones and drummer Aaron Dowd, the band strikes the right balance between Southern grit and maturity on A Place That I Call Home. With hundreds of millions of streams, they're now shining a light on their evolution without pulling any of the punches that have landed their music on TV shows like Yellowstone and American Idol.

This fall, Kolton Moore & The Clever Few will be out on the road for a headlining tour, kicking things off on October 9 in Birmingham, AL before making their way to Nashville, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago and more

