Michael Marcagi's 'Midwest Kid' EP Comes To Vinyl

08-31-2025
(Warner) Globally acclaimed, Platinum-certified, singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi releases his breakthrough EP Midwest Kid on vinyl today via Warner Records.

The 5-song EP was released digitally in April, and includes the standout track "Wish I Never Met You" featuring Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers. Marcagi explains, "My new EP, 'Midwest Kid' includes 5 songs with a very similar theme, It's about the place I was born, raised, and still call home.

"It's about starting this crazy new chapter of my life while navigating and maintaining the relationships I have with friends and family in my hometown. I'm very proud of where I'm from and I hope to carry that with me forever."

Order the 12" black vinyl pressing. Marcagi's 2024 debut 5-song EP, American Romance is also available on vinyl now here

