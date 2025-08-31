Mikki Zip Returns With 'Sweethearts of the Dive Bar'

(Anchor) Pull up a barstool, crank the jukebox, and toast to trouble... Mikki Zip is back with her fiery new single, "Sweethearts of the Dive Bar." Out now on all streaming platforms, the track is a neon-lit tribute to small-town legends, late-night shenanigans, and the kind of friendships that turn hole-in-the-wall hangouts into hall-of-fame memories.

With edgy lyrics like "This dim light room has seen better days / But we make it look damn good in this haze," "Sweethearts of the Dive Bar" fuses southern rock grit with a splash of honky-tonk charm. From dartboards and whiskey sours to smoky rooms that feel like home, the song (written by Mikki Zip, Paige Ruderman, and Chris Justice) is a love letter to nights that don't need a red carpet to feel like the main event.

With vocals as raw and raspy as a cigarette burn on a wooden bar, Mikki channels the grit of Janis Joplin and the fire of Joan Jett, carving out a sound that's both rebellious and magnetic.

"If you ask me about my perfect night out with the girls, 'Sweethearts of the Dive Bar' would about sum it up," Mikki shares. "I hope it reaches all the folks that love some southern rock and a Friday at their favorite local dive."

With "Sweethearts of the Dive Bar," Mikki Zip proves you don't need stadium lights to shine like a star. Sometimes all it takes is a dusty jukebox, a loyal best friend, and a round of Fireball shots.

