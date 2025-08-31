Nova Twins Release 'Parasites & Butterflies'

(GMM) The revolution continues! Nova Twins-your favourite genre-defying, boundary-breaking, alt-rock force-release their third studio album, Parasites & Butterflies, via Marshall Records.
The critically acclaimed album sees Amy Love and Georgia South standing taller than ever-unapologetically loud, undeniably proud. Nova Twins continue to carve their own path, unafraid to challenge, question, and provoke. Parasites & Butterflies is an album that bridges chaos and beauty, strength and vulnerability. Featuring standout tracks like singles "Monsters", "Soprano", "Piranha" and "N.O.V.A" the record also includes their most recent single "Glory" out now with a brand-new lyric video, alongside future anthems such as "Hummingbird", "Drip" and "Parallel Universe". Packed with wall-to-wall bangers, it's their boldest statement yet.
The album was recorded in Vermont, with legendary producer Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Deftones, Sam Fender). From front to back, it's a genre-shattering statement of intent, balancing dancefloor detonators with moments of raw introspection. Full of contrast and scale, it reveals Nova Twins at their most expansive.
After tearing through 20+ festivals this summer-including Warped Tour Long Beach, Glastonbury-the duo now prepares to level up. Ahead of their biggest headline tour yet, Nova Twins hit the road for an intimate UK record store tour in support of the album, before storming through Europe and the UK this autumn, culminating in a massive homecoming at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 18.
Nova Twins Share 'Soprano' Video
Nova Twins Announce New Album With 'Soprano'
Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show- My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan- more
The Who To Rock MSG One Last Time- Stream The Hives Forever Forever The Hives- Alabama Shakes Return With First New Single In Over A Decade- more
Reba McEntire Shares 'Trailblazer (Live From Music City Rodeo)' Video- Dierks Bentley Makes Television Debut Of 'Jesus Love Me' On GMA- Stephen Wilson Jr- more
The Kid Laroi Recruits Carmen Electra And Anna Van Patten For 'She Don't Need To Know' Video- 33 Below Teams Up With RL Grime For 'Look4mylove'- more
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show
My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan
HELLOWEEN Go Retro With 'A Little Is A Little Too Much' Video
ALEXSUCKS Deliver 'The Headache' Video
Nova Twins Release 'Parasites & Butterflies'
Watch Abraham's 'I Am the Vessel and the Vessel Is Me' Video
Cooper Kenward Streaming New Album 'haha, now I'm sad'
Stripping the Pistol Opens The Vault for 'I Think There's Something Wrong'