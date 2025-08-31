Nova Twins Release 'Parasites & Butterflies'

.

08-31-2025
(GMM) The revolution continues! Nova Twins-your favourite genre-defying, boundary-breaking, alt-rock force-release their third studio album, Parasites & Butterflies, via Marshall Records.

The critically acclaimed album sees Amy Love and Georgia South standing taller than ever-unapologetically loud, undeniably proud. Nova Twins continue to carve their own path, unafraid to challenge, question, and provoke. Parasites & Butterflies is an album that bridges chaos and beauty, strength and vulnerability. Featuring standout tracks like singles "Monsters", "Soprano", "Piranha" and "N.O.V.A" the record also includes their most recent single "Glory" out now with a brand-new lyric video, alongside future anthems such as "Hummingbird", "Drip" and "Parallel Universe". Packed with wall-to-wall bangers, it's their boldest statement yet.

The album was recorded in Vermont, with legendary producer Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Deftones, Sam Fender). From front to back, it's a genre-shattering statement of intent, balancing dancefloor detonators with moments of raw introspection. Full of contrast and scale, it reveals Nova Twins at their most expansive.

After tearing through 20+ festivals this summer-including Warped Tour Long Beach, Glastonbury-the duo now prepares to level up. Ahead of their biggest headline tour yet, Nova Twins hit the road for an intimate UK record store tour in support of the album, before storming through Europe and the UK this autumn, culminating in a massive homecoming at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 18.

