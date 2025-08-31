Reba McEntire Shares 'Trailblazer (Live From Music City Rodeo)' Video

(The GreenRoom) Country music icon Reba McEntire releases a "fire" (Parade) performance video for "Trailblazer (Live From Music City Rodeo)" featuring surprise appearances from Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson.

McEntire kicked off the sold-out inaugural event at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on May 29, delivering "a beautiful rendition of the song" (Tennessean). Written by Lambert, Wilson, and Brandy Clark, and produced by McEntire and Tony Brown, the song is a heartfelt tribute to the pioneering women of country music who paved the way for future generations.

Now captured in a live video, the "unexpected collaboration was a true highlight of the night" (American Songwriter). The electrifying performance-where "the crowd erupted in applause and screams" (Parade)-showcased soaring vocals, raw authenticity, and the camaraderie of three trailblazing women, cementing "Trailblazer" as an anthem of grit, resilience, and the enduring power of women in country music. At the close of the performance, the three women joined hands in a powerful tribute, standing together as three generations of country music trailblazers united in honoring the past, present, and future of the genre.

