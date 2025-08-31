Stripping the Pistol Opens The Vault for 'I Think There's Something Wrong'

(OMG) Stripping the Pistol takes you back to 2001 with "I Think There's Something Wrong," which was finally released on August 29, 2025. Let's go back in time to the original press release...

August 29, 2001 - The music industry is set ablaze as it experiences Stripping the Pistol's highly anticipated new single, "I Think There's Something Wrong" - a track that promises to redefine the boundaries of modern rock and capture the hearts of fans and critics alike. Or so the story was supposed to go.

"I Think There's Something Wrong" is a seismic offering from Stripping the Pistol, a band that came out of nowhere a few months ago to create an industry buzz that appears destined to make the band a household name. With a sound forged in raw emotion and electric energy, the new single showcases the group's signature fusion of gritty raw guitar riffs, thunderous rhythms, the incredible Matt Walker (The Smashing Pumpkins, Cupcakes) on drums and powerful dual vocal performances.

From the opening notes, "I Think There's Something Wrong" plunges listeners into a sonic landscape marked by urgency and intensity. The lyrics, penned Kevin Cherello and Kyriakos "Charlie" Tsiolis, examine the invisible divisions that run through relationships, communities, and even our own identities. As the chorus hits, the band's message comes through with clarity and force: only by confronting our fractures can we truly begin to heal.

"We didn't realize how appropriate that song title was until after our first major label showcase where everything went wrong." - Stripping the Pistol 2025

Stripping the Pistol thrives at the intersection of alternative and hard rock, and "I Think There's Something Wrong" is no exception. The single features an intricate interplay of soaring guitars and driving bass, all anchored by a rhythm section that refuses to be ignored. The production, handled by acclaimed producer Jeff Lane, brings out a depth and clarity that elevates the band's already formidable style.

Even before its official release, "I Think There's Something Wrong" has generated considerable excitement within the music community. Listeners have called it "a cathartic triumph that cements Stripping the Pistol's reputation as one of the most compelling bands of this generation."

"Until that damn showcase," adds the band in 2025.

Postscript - August 29, 2025

With "I Think There's Something Wrong," Stripping the Pistol staked their claim as innovators on the alternative rock scene. The single was more than just a song; it was an industry-beloved invitation to grapple with the tensions and triumphs of life, rendered in urgent lyrics and unforgettable melodies. As the band looked ahead to being signed to either Dreamworks, Columbia, Elektra, Lava or Roadrunner, and to their tour and future projects, one thing was certain: Stripping the Pistol was a force to be reckoned with, and "I Think There's Something Wrong" was only the beginning.

"Until it wasn't after that damn showcase."

Related Stories

News > Stripping the Pistol