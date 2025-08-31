Summer Dennis Shares New Single 'Remember'

(TCG) Budding R&B sensation Summer Dennis returns with her new uptempo single "Remember", out now. Co-written with Bill Moore and produced by Nature Boi and J. Medina, the new single marks a new era for the rising star who has been perfecting her craft on stage by opening for the likes of Melanie Fiona and Pretty Ricky since her last release, "Ain't No Way".
"I just wanted to make a lighthearted, fun song in the style of New jack swing. I've been really obsessed with a lot of 80's music and I wanted to make a real song for women. It sounds like a really happy song but it's actually about an emotionally abusive controlling narcissistic ex. I wanted to talk about it, but I didn't want to cry about it this time", says Summer.
In addition to releasing more music and touring the country in the coming months, Summer will be performing at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on October 9.
