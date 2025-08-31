The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown Share 'Ain't Nowhere To Go'

(BPM) Genre bending collective The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown has unveiled their new single, "Ain't Nowhere to Go" led by vocalist Maiya Sykes (Postmodern Jukebox).

Recorded at Dave Grohl's Studio 606, the single embodies the Getdown's signature raw collaboration polished to perfection by blending funk, rock, and jazz into a pulsating anthem, embodying resilience and the power of collective expression.

A DIY triumph in a major label world, the Getdown has spent nearly two decades uniting over 225 musicians from more than 180 bands into one of the most ambitious funk driven projects of the modern era.

This September 19, the Getadown will release their long awaited third studio album, Volume 3, featuring a rotating cast of characters and contributions from members of Parliament Funkadelic, Fishbone, Earth, Wind & Fire, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane's Addiction, String Cheese Incident, Ozomatli, Jurassic 5, New Power Generation, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

