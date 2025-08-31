The Kid Laroi Recruits Carmen Electra And Anna Van Patten For 'She Don't Need To Know' Video

(Columbia) GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum chart-topping global superstar The Kid LAROI releases his single, "She Don't Need To Know". The video, directed by Danica Arias Kleinknecht, stars Carmen Electra and Anna Van Patten with LAROI in a steamy tennis themed love triangle.

Laroi reconnects with the team behind the hit single GIRLS, Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi, Roget Chahayed, Tenroc, and Xplicit, as well as frequent collaborator Dopamine.

"SHE DON'T NEED TO KNOW" follows LAROI's recent 2025 releases, "HOT GIRL PROBLEMS," "ALL I WANT IS YOU," and fan favorite, "HOW DOES IT FEEL." LAROI also dropped an official music video for "HOW DOES IT FEEL" directed by CALMATIC (Kendrick Lamar, The Rolling Stones).

Last year, LAROI released the deluxe version of his full-length debut album, THE FIRST TIME, featuring five new tracks. He also embarked on The First Time Tour, which brought him across Europe, North America, and Australia. He released three new singles including "Girls," which he debuted live on tour ahead of the release, along with "Aperol Spritz," and "Slow It Down" featuring Quavo. With no signs of slowing down, LAROI is sure to keep exciting fans with his chart-topping hits and cinematic videos.

