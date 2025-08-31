(Columbia) GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum chart-topping global superstar The Kid LAROI releases his single, "She Don't Need To Know". The video, directed by Danica Arias Kleinknecht, stars Carmen Electra and Anna Van Patten with LAROI in a steamy tennis themed love triangle.
Laroi reconnects with the team behind the hit single GIRLS, Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi, Roget Chahayed, Tenroc, and Xplicit, as well as frequent collaborator Dopamine.
"SHE DON'T NEED TO KNOW" follows LAROI's recent 2025 releases, "HOT GIRL PROBLEMS," "ALL I WANT IS YOU," and fan favorite, "HOW DOES IT FEEL." LAROI also dropped an official music video for "HOW DOES IT FEEL" directed by CALMATIC (Kendrick Lamar, The Rolling Stones).
Last year, LAROI released the deluxe version of his full-length debut album, THE FIRST TIME, featuring five new tracks. He also embarked on The First Time Tour, which brought him across Europe, North America, and Australia. He released three new singles including "Girls," which he debuted live on tour ahead of the release, along with "Aperol Spritz," and "Slow It Down" featuring Quavo. With no signs of slowing down, LAROI is sure to keep exciting fans with his chart-topping hits and cinematic videos.
Watch The Kid LAROI's 'How Does It Feel' Video
Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show- My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan- more
The Who To Rock MSG One Last Time- Stream The Hives Forever Forever The Hives- Alabama Shakes Return With First New Single In Over A Decade- more
Reba McEntire Shares 'Trailblazer (Live From Music City Rodeo)' Video- Dierks Bentley Makes Television Debut Of 'Jesus Love Me' On GMA- Stephen Wilson Jr- more
The Kid Laroi Recruits Carmen Electra And Anna Van Patten For 'She Don't Need To Know' Video- 33 Below Teams Up With RL Grime For 'Look4mylove'- more
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show
My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan
HELLOWEEN Go Retro With 'A Little Is A Little Too Much' Video
ALEXSUCKS Deliver 'The Headache' Video
Nova Twins Release 'Parasites & Butterflies'
Watch Abraham's 'I Am the Vessel and the Vessel Is Me' Video
Cooper Kenward Streaming New Album 'haha, now I'm sad'
Stripping the Pistol Opens The Vault for 'I Think There's Something Wrong'