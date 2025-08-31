The Paradox 'Do It Again' With New Single

(BHM) Pop punk-alt visionaries The Paradox are setting the summer ablaze with their newest single, "Do It Again", out today via Hundred Days Records in partnership with Virgin Music.

Following the explosive success of their latest single, "Bender (feat. Travis Barker)", the band returns with another adrenaline-charged anthem, an unapologetic reminder of their place at the forefront of a new pop-punk revival.

The new single also kicks off the countdown to The Paradox's upcoming EP, NSFW, out September 19 on Hundred Day Records. The project promises to push the boundaries of the band's pop-punk alt identity even further, blending raw honesty with unrelenting intensity.

These releases come on the heels of a breakout year for the band, who have quickly risen from underground hopefuls to one of pop-punk's most talked about new acts. With "Bender (feat. Travis Barker)" earning millions of streams and fueling viral momentum, the band is now pulling in a 2M+ following across socials (985K on IG, 830K on TikTok), 100M+ views across viral TikToks and Reels, ~602,450 monthly Spotify listeners, and over 89K subscribers on YouTube. This meteoric rise has paved the way for the band to open major stages for Green Day, Jack White, and Van's Warped Tour.

The band will join pop-punk heavyweights All Time Low for 30 US tour dates this fall, including a September appearance at Riot Fest in Chicago, bringing their high-energy live show and new music to packed rooms across the country and introducing their latest music to an even wider audience. Known for their explosive stage presence and infectious connection with fans, The Paradox are poised to turn every stop into a proving ground for their new era, cementing their reputation as one of the most electrifying rising acts in modern pop-punk. The Paradox aren't just making songs, they're shaping the future of pop-punk.

TOUR DATES:

Sept. 21 - Riot Fest - Chicago, IL

Oct. 8 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ'S Live **

Oct. 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion**

Oct. 11 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha**

Oct. 12 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

Oct. 14 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theatre**

Oct. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center**

Oct. 21 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic**

Oct. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater**

Oct. 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre**

Oct. 25 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom**

Oct. 26 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port**

Oct. 28 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory**

Oct. 29 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall**

Oct. 31 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee**

Nov. 2 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe**

Nov. 3 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore**

Nov. 5 - Toronto, ON, CA - History**

Nov. 7 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!**

Nov. 8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center**

Nov. 11 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company**

Nov. 12, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy**

Nov. 15 - Clearwater, FL - The Baycare Sound**

Nov. 18 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome**

Nov. 19 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center**

Nov. 21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met**

Nov. 22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway**

Nov. 25 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom**

Nov. 26 - Washington, DC - The Anthem**

Nov. 28 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riversworks**

Nov. 29 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza**

**w/All Time Low

Related Stories

Mayday Parade Announce Fall Tour With All Time Low

Singled Out: Conquest's Love Amplified

Singled Out: Conquest's Love Amplified

Like Moths To Flames Premiere 'Predestination Paradox' Video

News > The Paradox