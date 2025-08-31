Wooten, Murphy, and Clark Preview New Rock Opera 'A Man Of Fortune'

(JC) Austin-based musicians Jeff Clark, Darin Murphy and Brian Wooten announce the official release of their latest project as Wooten, Murphy, and Clark, the rock opera "A Man of Fortune," slated to be released Friday, Oct. 17.
"A Man of Fortune" is a decades-long labor of love that ties together three distinct, legendary careers. After 50 years, the opera about the life of lead character Max Million, a famous rockstar confronting life, love and mortality, finally saw completion last September and will be officially released this October with interludes and dialogue interspersed throughout.
Together, Jeff Clark, Brian Wooten and Darin Murphy fuse decades of friendship, musical mastery, and storytelling to bring "A Man of Fortune" to life. Wooten, Murphy, and Clark will be releasing lyric videos for each track on the album, starting with "Stay Strong," officially out now.
"You can hear the influence of my musical partnership with Brian Wooten from the '70s and early '80s throughout the album," said Jeff Clark. "The resulting sound is a blend of Brian's guitar work, Darin's vocal prowess, my songwriting style, and the contributions of many other collaborators who helped shape the music."
Originally conceived by Jeff Clark in the 1970s and early 1980s, "A Man of Fortune" began as a deeply personal songwriting endeavor, telling the story of performer Max Million, who, at the height of his career, meets event coordinator Lisa. Their brief but meaningful encounter sparks a journey of self-discovery for Max after he collapses during the encore and is hospitalized.
"I think the album shares a very, very positive message and something that I relate to, I think like all people, especially in the music business, we all take our lives and our youth for granted," said Darin Murphy. "And when things happen, it can be very shocking and very, very frightening. We all find our own way to come to terms with it."
The songs in "A Man of Fortune" came together gradually over the last half a century, some sparked by Clark's illnesses, others through bursts of lyrical or instrumental inspiration. The opera was tracked over multiple years with contributions from an ensemble of seasoned musicians, including John Spittle (drums), Michael Medina (bass, percussion), Sid Hagan (vocals, mastering), and keyboardists Brent McCollough and Dennis Patton. The album encompasses many styles and genres, reflecting the span of time and musicians dedicated to its release.
"I listened to the album recently, from top to bottom, and I was smiling at the end of it," said Brian Wooten. "It sounds great."
More than an album, "A Man of Fortune" is a rock opera that marries dramatic storytelling with classic rock firepower - a 50-year labor of love that channels Austin's creative heart into a universal story of fame, love, and mortality. Clocking in at 67 minutes, it delivers a classic rock opera experience - epic, heartfelt, and uncompromising.
